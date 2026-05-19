Thailand Accelerates ‘Submarine Cable Sovereignty’ to Guard Against Geopolitical Crises

The DE Ministry is pushing state-owned NT to control communication networks as data traffic heavily relies on vulnerable land-based border routes.



Thailand is pivoting away from its heavy reliance on land-based internet infrastructure in a bid to secure "submarine cable sovereignty", warning that regional conflicts and escalating geopolitical tensions could cripple the country's international communications.

Reporting for Krungthep Turakij, journalist Panchat Sinsuk revealed that Bunthida "Nan" Somchai, the Deputy Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DE), announced the strategic shift following a briefing from Col Sanpachai Huvanandana, president of state-owned National Telecom (NT).

The ministry is pushing to restore NT as the backbone of the nation’s digital infrastructure, specifically to safeguard national security and international connectivity.

The Risk of Land-Based Reliance

Currently, Thailand faces what policymakers describe as a severe "geopolitical risk". An astonishing 80 per cent of the country's international internet traffic relies on terrestrial cross-border networks, whilst submarine cables carry a mere 20 per cent.

Because land networks pass through heavily contested or volatile border regions, any outbreak of conflict with neighbouring states could instantly sever Thailand's connection to the global economy.

Furthermore, the 20 per cent buffer provided by underwater routes is dangerously fragile; out of the country's seven or eight existing submarine lines, ongoing damage means only two or three are operating at full capacity.

