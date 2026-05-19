Laos and Thailand set joint Mekong safety and pollution rules

Laos and Thailand have agreed to standardise key Mekong River navigation rules after their waterway authorities signed a memorandum of understanding on vessel safety and pollution prevention.

The agreement was signed in Bangkok by Khamla Phommavanh, Director General of the Department of Waterways under Laos’ Ministry of Public Works and Transport, and Kritphet Chaichuay, Director-General of the Marine Department under Thailand’s Ministry of Transport.

Officials said the signing marked an important advance in regional cooperation on sustainable river transport and environmental protection.

The MOU is also seen as a milestone in strengthening bilateral cooperation and bringing navigation regulations into line with the principles of the 1995 Mekong Agreement.