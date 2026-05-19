Thailand's mega project 'Land Bridge' comes at environmental cost

Thailand’s trillion-baht Land Bridge project may put environments at risk, as one conservation scientist calls the mega-project a “trade-off” between economic growth and environmental protection.

Dr. Petch Manopawitr, a scientist and technical advisor to international organisations, criticised that the mega-project represents a sacrifice of natural resources for economic growth.

“I think a project like Land Bridge brings us to the question of trade-offs again. We have to destroy this capital in order to develop,” he said.

Marine ecosystems and nature reserves in the southern part of Thailand now are listed on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List, but the environment is at stake.

Thailand’s Land Bridge is a mega-logistics corridor linking the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand through southern Thailand connected by a 90-kilometer transport line with roads, rail, and pipelines.

The trillion-baht mega project has been promoted by the government as a major opportunity to strengthen the country’s role in global logistics hub and trade from China, India, and Western powers.

The government claims that over 280,000 jobs will be offered and the annual GDP will grow to 5.5 %, boosting the southern GDP growth from 2% to 10% for at least 10 years.