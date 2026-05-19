Tourist police join foreign networks to boost Pattaya safety

Thailand’s Tourist Police Bureau is stepping up security in Pattaya through closer cooperation with embassy and consular representatives, local agencies and foreign volunteer networks, as authorities move to tackle crimes that could damage confidence in Thai tourism.
Pol Maj Gen Pongsayam Meekhanthong, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, said on Tuesday (May 19), after a meeting with embassy and consular representatives in Pattaya, Chonburi, that the bureau was accelerating proactive measures to protect tourists and strengthen cooperation with foreign networks.
The meeting brought together representatives from several countries, including Finland, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Mongolia and Russia. Foreign volunteer networks from more than 20 countries operating in Pattaya also joined the talks.
Pongsayam said the discussions focused on key problems involving foreigners in major tourist cities, including illegal nominee-style business operations, crimes committed by foreign nationals, illegal entry, overstays, drug networks and online scam gangs.
He said online scam operations had become a major threat to the safety of residents and tourists, as well as to Thailand’s international tourism image.
The meeting also sought to improve intelligence-sharing and build stronger channels for reporting suspicious individuals or unlawful behaviour. Authorities also plan to promote a better understanding of Thai law among tourists and foreign residents to help prevent offences committed through a lack of awareness.
Traffic discipline among foreign nationals was another issue raised at the meeting, after authorities found that a number of foreigners had been driving cars or motorcycles without licences or violating traffic laws.
Police said such behaviour was among the factors contributing to accidents in Pattaya and nearby tourist areas.
The Tourist Police Bureau will work with local police and relevant agencies to strengthen law enforcement and improve road-safety awareness among foreign visitors and residents.
Pongsayam said the bureau would continue working with government agencies, the private sector, embassies and foreign communities to raise safety standards in key tourist destinations, build confidence among international visitors and help protect Thailand’s image as a safe and sustainable tourism destination.