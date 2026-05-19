Tourist police join foreign networks to boost Pattaya safety

Thailand’s Tourist Police Bureau is stepping up security in Pattaya through closer cooperation with embassy and consular representatives, local agencies and foreign volunteer networks, as authorities move to tackle crimes that could damage confidence in Thai tourism.

Pol Maj Gen Pongsayam Meekhanthong, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, said on Tuesday (May 19), after a meeting with embassy and consular representatives in Pattaya, Chonburi, that the bureau was accelerating proactive measures to protect tourists and strengthen cooperation with foreign networks.

The meeting brought together representatives from several countries, including Finland, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Mongolia and Russia. Foreign volunteer networks from more than 20 countries operating in Pattaya also joined the talks.