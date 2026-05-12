Pattaya arsenal – Police link Chinese suspect to Cambodia scams

Thai police say they have uncovered strong links between a Chinese suspect arrested in a major weapons case and scammer networks operating in Cambodia, as authorities move to review immigration screening systems and elite visa privileges used by wealthy foreigners.
The case centres on 31-year-old Chinese national Mingchen Sun, whose arrest followed a vehicle rollover accident in Chon Buri province. The crash later led investigators to discover a large cache of military-grade weapons hidden inside a residence near Pattaya, including C4 explosives, M16 rifles and fragmentation grenades.
Speaking at the Royal Thai Police headquarters, police spokesman Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan said forensic examinations and digital investigations had significantly advanced the case. Authorities had uncovered chat records, images showing weapons training activities and evidence indicating the suspect had been accumulating weapons since late last year.
According to investigators, the evidence points to direct links between the suspect and scammer syndicates based in Cambodia. Police believe the weapons were connected to preparations for violent conflicts between rival scam gangs rather than attacks inside Thailand.
Pol Lt Gen Trairong stressed that investigators had found no indication that the suspect or his network intended to carry out acts of terrorism in Thailand or target Thai citizens.
The spokesman also addressed claims made by the suspect that he suffered from depression and had collected weapons for the purpose of suicide. He said such statements formed part of the suspect’s legal defence, but investigators would rely primarily on forensic and digital evidence carrying greater legal weight.
Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau officers have meanwhile been tasked with tracing the suspect’s financial activities. Police said they had identified financial circulation worth tens of millions of baht linked to bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets allegedly used in scam operations in Cambodia.
Authorities are also expanding the investigation into companies previously registered by the suspect and his former wife, while examining the circumstances surrounding their marriage for possible links to criminal activity.
Immigration checks found that Mingchen Sun had entered Thailand legally using both Chinese and Cambodian passports. He was also holding a PE visa, or Privilege Entry Visa, a long-stay programme aimed at wealthy foreigners. Investigators further discovered that the suspect held long-term residency status in South Korea and possessed a pink identification card issued to non-Thai nationals residing in Thailand.
The Royal Thai Police now plan to use the case as a model for reviewing immigration and national security procedures. Authorities are considering closer coordination between security agencies and visa-issuing bodies, as well as the possible introduction of a foreigner scoring system designed to close loopholes that may allow criminal groups to exploit special residency privileges through financial means.
Police also confirmed an investigation into allegations that officials accepted 2,000-baht bribes to falsify information used in issuing pink ID cards. Authorities described the alleged misconduct as an individual offence and vowed strict legal action against those involved.
The investigation has so far led to six suspects being implicated in the case, including state officials accused of involvement in the illegal sale of Glock pistols to unqualified buyers. The Metropolitan Police Bureau has already launched both disciplinary and criminal proceedings.
Investigators are also tracing the origins of military-grade weapons, including M16 rifles and explosives. Although traffickers allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by erasing serial numbers from firearms, police said they had already managed to identify the source of at least one weapon and were continuing efforts to uncover the wider smuggling network.
Pol Lt Gen Trairong insisted Thailand was not a base for transnational criminal organisations or Chinese grey-capital networks. However, he acknowledged that Thailand’s proximity to neighbouring countries hosting scam compounds, combined with its status as a major tourism hub, could make the country vulnerable to exploitation as a transit point or temporary base. Thai authorities are now working jointly with both China and Cambodia to dismantle the networks, while stressing there had been no foreign interference in Thailand’s sovereignty.
The national police chief has ordered all relevant agencies to review the case and strengthen screening measures for high-risk foreign nationals from entry through to long-term residence, in an effort to reinforce national security and public safety.
Police also revealed that the suspect recently suffered severe convulsions and shock after reportedly refusing food for three days while being held at Pattaya Remand Prison. He was transferred to hospital for urgent treatment and remains under close 24-hour guard by special commando officers.
Pol Lt Gen Trairong said the suspect was now under the supervision of the Department of Corrections, which would be responsible for providing further details regarding his medical condition. Nevertheless, the national police chief had instructed all agencies to maintain the highest level of security oversight during the suspect’s treatment.
Addressing speculation that the suspect might be attempting to use psychiatric illness or depression claims to evade prosecution, Pol Lt Gen Trairong acknowledged that medical treatment records had been found. However, he stressed that investigators were not relying solely on the suspect’s statements and would instead focus on digital evidence and conversation records gathered during the investigation. He added that police procedures remained thorough and that investigators would not be deceived by unsupported claims.
The spokesman also rejected criticism suggesting the case would never have been uncovered had the suspect not crashed his vehicle. He argued that the breakthrough was not due solely to the accident itself, but to the alertness and judgement of the first responding officers, who recognised suspicious circumstances and expanded the investigation beyond what initially appeared to be a routine traffic incident.
Police said the operation ultimately prevented the suspect from potentially moving the weapons elsewhere, even though authorities believe the intended target was not located in Thailand. Officials said the case would now be used as a study model to improve future operational cooperation among agencies.
In closing, Pol Lt Gen Trairong denied accusations that police had rushed to conclusions immediately after the arrest. He insisted every stage of the investigation, prosecution process and public communication had been conducted carefully, transparently and strictly according to the evidence gathered.