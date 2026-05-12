Pattaya arsenal – Police link Chinese suspect to Cambodia scams

Police also confirmed an investigation into allegations that officials accepted 2,000-baht bribes to falsify information used in issuing pink ID cards. Authorities described the alleged misconduct as an individual offence and vowed strict legal action against those involved.

The investigation has so far led to six suspects being implicated in the case, including state officials accused of involvement in the illegal sale of Glock pistols to unqualified buyers. The Metropolitan Police Bureau has already launched both disciplinary and criminal proceedings.





Investigators are also tracing the origins of military-grade weapons, including M16 rifles and explosives. Although traffickers allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by erasing serial numbers from firearms, police said they had already managed to identify the source of at least one weapon and were continuing efforts to uncover the wider smuggling network.



Pol Lt Gen Trairong insisted Thailand was not a base for transnational criminal organisations or Chinese grey-capital networks. However, he acknowledged that Thailand’s proximity to neighbouring countries hosting scam compounds, combined with its status as a major tourism hub, could make the country vulnerable to exploitation as a transit point or temporary base. Thai authorities are now working jointly with both China and Cambodia to dismantle the networks, while stressing there had been no foreign interference in Thailand’s sovereignty.

The national police chief has ordered all relevant agencies to review the case and strengthen screening measures for high-risk foreign nationals from entry through to long-term residence, in an effort to reinforce national security and public safety.

Police also revealed that the suspect recently suffered severe convulsions and shock after reportedly refusing food for three days while being held at Pattaya Remand Prison. He was transferred to hospital for urgent treatment and remains under close 24-hour guard by special commando officers.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong said the suspect was now under the supervision of the Department of Corrections, which would be responsible for providing further details regarding his medical condition. Nevertheless, the national police chief had instructed all agencies to maintain the highest level of security oversight during the suspect’s treatment.

Addressing speculation that the suspect might be attempting to use psychiatric illness or depression claims to evade prosecution, Pol Lt Gen Trairong acknowledged that medical treatment records had been found. However, he stressed that investigators were not relying solely on the suspect’s statements and would instead focus on digital evidence and conversation records gathered during the investigation. He added that police procedures remained thorough and that investigators would not be deceived by unsupported claims.

The spokesman also rejected criticism suggesting the case would never have been uncovered had the suspect not crashed his vehicle. He argued that the breakthrough was not due solely to the accident itself, but to the alertness and judgement of the first responding officers, who recognised suspicious circumstances and expanded the investigation beyond what initially appeared to be a routine traffic incident.

Police said the operation ultimately prevented the suspect from potentially moving the weapons elsewhere, even though authorities believe the intended target was not located in Thailand. Officials said the case would now be used as a study model to improve future operational cooperation among agencies.

In closing, Pol Lt Gen Trairong denied accusations that police had rushed to conclusions immediately after the arrest. He insisted every stage of the investigation, prosecution process and public communication had been conducted carefully, transparently and strictly according to the evidence gathered.