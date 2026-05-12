Thailand Crackdown: BOI Targets Illicit ‘Chip’ Transshipment to China

Authorities tighten investment rules and customs checks to ensure Thailand is not used as a back door for high-end semiconductors amid US-China tensions.
The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) has announced a strategic partnership with the Customs Department to prevent the country from being used as a conduit for the illicit smuggling of semiconductors to China.
According to a report by Krungthep Turakij, the move comes in response to rising concerns that Thailand could become a transshipment hub for restricted technology, potentially jeopardising the nation’s trade reputation and diplomatic standing.
The crackdown follows unconfirmed reports that certain firms operating within Thailand are suspected of facilitating the re-export of high-end Nvidia processing chips to the Chinese market. Such activity would constitute a direct violation of US export controls.
Speaking at a semiconductor policy forum, the BOI confirmed it is exercising "maximum caution" regarding these risks. The agency is now coordinating with customs officials to achieve 100% oversight of electronics imports and exports to detect and eliminate "origin-tagging" fraud.
Ending ‘Simple Assembly’ Incentives
In a proactive policy shift, the BOI has elevated the criteria for investment promotion. To qualify for state incentives, projects must now prove they facilitate a "significant manufacturing process" within Thailand.
As reported by Krungthep Turakij, the agency stated clearly that it will no longer grant tax breaks or privileges to "pass-through" businesses. This includes firms that merely import components for basic assembly and immediate export, as well as labour-intensive operations that fail to provide genuine innovation or local value-added benefits.
The new enforcement framework involves a deep-dive audit of supply chains, including:
Traceability: Integrated tracking of the raw materials used in production.
Customs Scrutiny: Detailed verification of Harmonised System (HS) codes to ensure goods have undergone substantial transformation in line with international standards.
Decisive Action: Immediate revocation of incentives and legal measures against any firm found to be misrepresenting the origin of their exports.
Navigating Global Rivalries
The BOI’s stance reflects a delicate balancing act as Thailand navigates the ongoing tech war between Washington and Beijing.
"Thailand, and Southeast Asia as a whole, cannot compete directly with the superpowers," the BOI noted. "It is essential that we maintain neutrality and align our policies with both the US and China to ensure we remain a viable trade partner for both sides."
Despite the geopolitical friction, the BOI remains confident in the region's resilience. As a vital hub for "back-end" semiconductor manufacturing, Thailand's role in the global supply chain is expected to remain robust, provided it maintains a transparent and compliant trade environment.