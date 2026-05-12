Thailand Crackdown: BOI Targets Illicit ‘Chip’ Transshipment to China

Authorities tighten investment rules and customs checks to ensure Thailand is not used as a back door for high-end semiconductors amid US-China tensions.



The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) has announced a strategic partnership with the Customs Department to prevent the country from being used as a conduit for the illicit smuggling of semiconductors to China.

According to a report by Krungthep Turakij, the move comes in response to rising concerns that Thailand could become a transshipment hub for restricted technology, potentially jeopardising the nation’s trade reputation and diplomatic standing.

The crackdown follows unconfirmed reports that certain firms operating within Thailand are suspected of facilitating the re-export of high-end Nvidia processing chips to the Chinese market. Such activity would constitute a direct violation of US export controls.

Speaking at a semiconductor policy forum, the BOI confirmed it is exercising "maximum caution" regarding these risks. The agency is now coordinating with customs officials to achieve 100% oversight of electronics imports and exports to detect and eliminate "origin-tagging" fraud.

