Cabinet assigns PRD to coordinate World Cup broadcast talks

Thailand’s Cabinet has acknowledged a proposal for the Public Relations Department to coordinate with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and relevant agencies on arranging live broadcasts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said at Government House on May 12, 2026, that the government would try to ensure Thai viewers could watch the tournament, which will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026, in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“The government will try its best. Today, the Cabinet acknowledged the matter and assigned the Public Relations Department to coordinate and work with the NBTC and all relevant parties to try to make it happen, as in every previous tournament,” Anutin said.