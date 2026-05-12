Cabinet assigns PRD to coordinate World Cup broadcast talks

Thailand’s Cabinet has acknowledged a proposal for the Public Relations Department to coordinate with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and relevant agencies on arranging live broadcasts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said at Government House on May 12, 2026, that the government would try to ensure Thai viewers could watch the tournament, which will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026, in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
“The government will try its best. Today, the Cabinet acknowledged the matter and assigned the Public Relations Department to coordinate and work with the NBTC and all relevant parties to try to make it happen, as in every previous tournament,” Anutin said.
Asked whether the government would purchase the broadcasting rights itself or leave the matter to the private sector, Anutin said the responsible agencies should explain the details.
Asked again whether Thai viewers would be able to watch the World Cup for free, he replied briefly: “It should be free.”
Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy government spokeswoman, confirmed that the Cabinet had acknowledged the Public Relations Department’s role in coordinating efforts to secure live broadcasts of the 23rd FIFA World Cup.
However, she stressed that the Cabinet had not approved any budget for World Cup broadcasting rights.
Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, chairman of the NBTC, earlier said the Public Relations Department would initially serve as the lead agency and submit a formal operating plan to the NBTC office.
Funding from the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interest remains a possible option, similar to previous tournaments, but no amount has been finalised.
Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary-general of the NBTC, said any formal funding request would have to be placed on the NBTC board’s agenda for consideration and approval.