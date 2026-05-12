CKPower Posts Strong Q1/2026 Net Profit Growth Despite Dry Season

CKPower also maintains a solid financial position. As at March 31, 2026, the Company maintained a Liquidity Ratio of 1.78 times, while the Net Interest-bearing Debt to Equity Ratio remained at a low level of 0.47 times. This reflects effective liquidity management and strong debt servicing capability. Furthermore, any additional reductions in policy interest rates of the United States and Thailand would help lower financial costs and support CKPower’s performance in 2026. The Company will continue to closely monitor interest rate movements and prudently manage its long-term debt to ensure an appropriate capital structure.

Mr. Thanawat stated that, under the Company’s five-year plan (2026–2030), CKPower aims to expand its power generation capacity through solar power projects in the form of Private PPA and participation in government renewable energy bidding, alongside the sale of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). In 2025, CKPower Group’s renewable energy facilities supplied over 10 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity to Thailand, representing approximately 17% of the total renewable electricity used in the country. The Group’s operations also helped avoid 5.34 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) greenhouse gas emissions. CKPower firmly believes that renewable energy is at the core of the energy transition. The Company continues to drive progress toward achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

About CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower):

CKPower engages in production and sales of electricity generated from three sources of energy under its 18 power plants with the total installed capacity of 3,640 MW, consisting of (1) three hydroelectric power plants: the Nam Ngum 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant with 615 MW installed capacity, operated by Nam Ngum 2 Power Company Limited (46% owned through its shareholding in SouthEast Asia Energy Limited), the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant with 1,285 MW installed capacity, operated by Xayaburi Power Company Limited (42.5% owned), and the Luang Prabang Hydropower Project with 1,460 MW installed capacity, operated by Luang Prabang Power Company Limited (LPCL) (50% owned); (2) two cogeneration power plants with 238 MW installed capacity, operated by Bangpa-in Cogeneration Limited (65% owned); and (3) 13 solar power plants, comprising 11 under Bangkhenchai Company Limited (100% owned) with total installed capacity of 28 MW, one under Nakhon Ratchasima Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 6 MW installed capacity, and one under Chiangrai Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 8 MW installed capacity.