NEO Posts Robust Q1 2026, Achieving 16.6% Market Value Growth

Outperforming Market, Expanding Market Share Across Segments

NEO continued to significantly expand its market share in Q1 2026, demonstrating outstanding results across various product categories:

Personal Care Products: Roll-on products grew by 6%, in stark contrast to the overall market's modest 0.2% growth. Shower cream products surged 12% against the market’s 4% growth, propelling NEO to the number one market position in Q1 2026. Moisturizing products also exhibited exceptional 22% growth, advancing NEO from 10th to 9th place, and indicating substantial further growth potential.

Roll-on products grew by 6%, in stark contrast to the overall market's modest 0.2% growth. Shower cream products surged 12% against the market’s 4% growth, propelling NEO to the number one market position in Q1 2026. Moisturizing products also exhibited exceptional 22% growth, advancing NEO from 10th to 9th place, and indicating substantial further growth potential. Household Products: Liquid detergent grew by 26%, surpassing the market’s 13% growth and capturing a market share of 30.3%. Fabric softener grew by 17%, exceeding the market’s 3% growth, successfully positioning NEO among the Top 3 players in the market this quarter.







Proactive Innovation, Launching Consumer-Centric New Products

A key driver of this quarter's growth was NEO’s proactive strategy in launching new product development (NPD) initiatives that resonate with consumers. This approach has created a competitive advantage from the start of the year and continues to strengthen its product portfolio throughout 2026.

Expand Horizon: NEO introduced new products addressing consumer trends, such as the BeNice Tokyo Ichigo Series, combining skin boosters from fresh strawberry cells and baby collagen, and seasonal products like BeNice Mango Sticky Rice, a mango sticky rice-scented shower cream, in collaboration with "Mae Waree" to add vibrancy to the summer market. Furthermore, Fineline Cool Fresh extended its Cool Tech innovation to a complete fabric care product range, directly addressing Thailand’s extremely hot climate.

NEO introduced new products addressing consumer trends, such as the BeNice Tokyo Ichigo Series, combining skin boosters from fresh strawberry cells and baby collagen, and seasonal products like BeNice Mango Sticky Rice, a mango sticky rice-scented shower cream, in collaboration with "Mae Waree" to add vibrancy to the summer market. Furthermore, Fineline Cool Fresh extended its Cool Tech innovation to a complete fabric care product range, directly addressing Thailand’s extremely hot climate. Extend Our Success: Expanded new SKUs within existing brands include D-nee Kids’ children's roll-on, and D-nee Deluxe’s intimate wash products for seniors, catering to the growing "Silver Age" market. LovliTails also penetrated the "Pet Humanization" market with its Pet-Friendly Diffuser.

Expanded new SKUs within existing brands include D-nee Kids’ children's roll-on, and D-nee Deluxe’s intimate wash products for seniors, catering to the growing "Silver Age" market. LovliTails also penetrated the "Pet Humanization" market with its Pet-Friendly Diffuser. Brand Collaboration: Brand Collaboration strategies were employed to enhance brand vibrancy and stimulate sales through partnerships, including D-nee Kids with Jolly Bear, and D-nee with the popular Korean youth brand Wiggle Wiggle.



Enhancing Supply Chain Flexibility, Comprehensive Cost Management

Amidst ongoing economic challenges and rising costs, NEO meticulously adjusted its management strategies across several fronts, specifically:

Sourcing additional alternative suppliers to ensure continuity of raw material supply and mitigate supply chain risks.

Optimizing product management by focusing on the production of best-selling items and strategically postponing certain new product launches to await opportune timing.

Efficient management of internal organizational expenses.

Adjusting promotions and sales activities to align with prevailing market conditions.



Expanding Growth Potential, Supporting Domestic and International Markets

NEO continues to pursue international market expansion opportunities, particularly in Vietnam, where it has successfully leveraged platforms such as TikTok Shop, Live Streaming, and Affiliate Marketing. This success resulted in D-nee’s online sales in Vietnam growing more than double its target, reflecting the significant potential of Social Commerce in international markets. NEO plans to introduce BeNice products into the Vietnamese market in the second half of this year.

Concurrently, Phase 1 of the Household Product Factory expansion project is over 90% complete, with operations expected to commence in Q4 this year. This expansion will increase production capacity by approximately 11% compared to the previous year, thereby supporting future domestic and international growth.



‘Strengthening Portfolio, Scaling Up Distribution Channels’ Drives Sustainable Growth

For 2026, NEO remains committed to its "Strengthening Portfolio" strategy, which involves developing innovative new products aligned with wellness & longevity trends, modernizing existing products, and pioneering new categories addressing clearly unmet needs. This approach aims to create a strong, flexible, and comprehensive product portfolio catering to all target groups across all ages.

Concurrently, the company is also implementing its "Scaling Up Distribution Channels" strategy to expand consumer access through diverse channels, including Modern Trade, E-commerce, and Social Commerce, as well as by expanding into regional and international markets.

“NEO does not solely focus on business growth; rather, our aim is to improve consumers' daily quality of life. We will continue to develop human-centric innovations, expand consumer access across all channels, and drive strong expansion while sustainably enhancing consumer well-being,” concluded Mr. Suthidej.

For more information on NEO Corporate, please visit: Website: https://neo-corporate.com/ Facebook: NEO Corporate https://www.facebook.com/NEOCorporate TikTok: NEO CARE

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