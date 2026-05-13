NEO Posts Robust Q1 2026, Achieving 16.6% Market Value Growth

NEO Corporate Public Company Limited (NEO) reported robust Q1 2026 operating results despite persistent economic challenges. The company recorded sales of THB 2,757 million, marking a 6.5% year-over-year (YoY) increase, while achieving 16.6% market value growth, outperforming the broader FMCG market which expanded by merely 2.0%.[1] This impressive performance reflects NEO's rapid adaptability, deep understanding of consumer behavior, and precise development of market-responsive innovations, underpinned by two core strategies: "Strengthening Portfolio" and "Scaling Up Distribution Channels," aimed at driving long-term sustainable growth.
Mr. Suthidej Thakolsri, Chief Executive Officer of NEO Corporate Public Company Limited, stated, “During the first quarter of 2026, despite global and regional economies continuing to face challenges from geopolitical situations, inflation, and volatile commodity prices that impacted costs and consumer purchasing power, NEO successfully sustained vigorous growth. This was accomplished by continuously studying consumer behavior and decoding their ‘unmet needs,’ which in turn fueled the development of innovations that cater to daily life, coupled with an expanded reach through both online and offline distribution channels.”
In Q1 2026, NEO achieved total sales of THB 2,757 million, representing a 6.5% increase YoY. The company's market value grew by 16.6%, outperforming the overall FMCG market by 8 times. This growth was bolstered by strong performance across several product categories, particularly Household Products, which surged by 23.1% YoY, and Personal Care Products, which increased by 8.7% YoY. Furthermore, gross profit margin improved to 37.9%, an increase of 2% (200 basis points) quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), attributed to efficient unit production cost management.
NEO continued to significantly expand its market share in Q1 2026, demonstrating outstanding results across various product categories:
A key driver of this quarter's growth was NEO’s proactive strategy in launching new product development (NPD) initiatives that resonate with consumers. This approach has created a competitive advantage from the start of the year and continues to strengthen its product portfolio throughout 2026.
Amidst ongoing economic challenges and rising costs, NEO meticulously adjusted its management strategies across several fronts, specifically:
NEO continues to pursue international market expansion opportunities, particularly in Vietnam, where it has successfully leveraged platforms such as TikTok Shop, Live Streaming, and Affiliate Marketing. This success resulted in D-nee’s online sales in Vietnam growing more than double its target, reflecting the significant potential of Social Commerce in international markets. NEO plans to introduce BeNice products into the Vietnamese market in the second half of this year.
Concurrently, Phase 1 of the Household Product Factory expansion project is over 90% complete, with operations expected to commence in Q4 this year. This expansion will increase production capacity by approximately 11% compared to the previous year, thereby supporting future domestic and international growth.
For 2026, NEO remains committed to its "Strengthening Portfolio" strategy, which involves developing innovative new products aligned with wellness & longevity trends, modernizing existing products, and pioneering new categories addressing clearly unmet needs. This approach aims to create a strong, flexible, and comprehensive product portfolio catering to all target groups across all ages.
Concurrently, the company is also implementing its "Scaling Up Distribution Channels" strategy to expand consumer access through diverse channels, including Modern Trade, E-commerce, and Social Commerce, as well as by expanding into regional and international markets.
“NEO does not solely focus on business growth; rather, our aim is to improve consumers' daily quality of life. We will continue to develop human-centric innovations, expand consumer access across all channels, and drive strong expansion while sustainably enhancing consumer well-being,” concluded Mr. Suthidej.
For more information on NEO Corporate, please visit: Website: https://neo-corporate.com/ Facebook: NEO Corporate https://www.facebook.com/NEOCorporate TikTok: NEO CARE
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[1] According to NielsenIQ (Thailand) Co., Ltd. data for Q1 2026 versus Q1 2025, NEO's core product categories include liquid detergent, fabric softener, liquid soap, intimate wash, roll-on deodorant, cologne, body lotion, and floor and bathroom cleaners.