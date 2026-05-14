FRUIT PLAYGROUND Transforms a “Fruit Festival” into a Vibrant Urban Playground

BANGKOK - If you’re looking for a place to stroll, indulge, and snap photos all in one spot this summer, Gourmet Market, World Class Gourmet Destination, together with Gourmet Eats, the ultimate dining destination under The Mall Group, presents “FRUIT PLAYGROUND.”

Located in the heart of Sukhumvit, this event transforms a traditional fruit fair into a lively playground of flavors—featuring premium seasonal fruits, rare and exotic varieties, creative fruit-inspired food and beverages, and fun-filled activities in a vibrant atmosphere. Held under the concept “Discover the Flavor,” the event runs from now until May 24, 2026, at Quartier Avenue, G Floor, EmQuartier.

“FRUIT PLAYGROUND elevates the image of a typical fruit fair into a space of excitement and inspiration. We have transformed Quartier Avenue into a playground that invites fruit lovers and the public to enjoy the flavors of seasonal fruits under the ‘Discover the Flavor’ concept.

Located in central Sukhumvit—a vibrant area with expatriates, tourists, office workers, and residents—this event aims to support farmers by distributing fresh produce directly to consumers. It also promotes Thai fruits to a wider audience, creating opportunities and generating sustainable income for farmers and entrepreneurs.