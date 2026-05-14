FRUIT PLAYGROUND Transforms a “Fruit Festival” into a Vibrant Urban Playground

THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2026
FRUIT PLAYGROUND Transforms a “Fruit Festival” into a Vibrant Urban Playground

Inviting everyone to support local farmers with premium durian highlights – “All You Can fIll” in a jumbo cup at one price

BANGKOK - If you’re looking for a place to stroll, indulge, and snap photos all in one spot this summer, Gourmet Market, World Class Gourmet Destination, together with Gourmet Eats, the ultimate dining destination under The Mall Group, presents “FRUIT PLAYGROUND.”

FRUIT PLAYGROUND Transforms a “Fruit Festival” into a Vibrant Urban Playground

Located in the heart of Sukhumvit, this event transforms a traditional fruit fair into a lively playground of flavors—featuring premium seasonal fruits, rare and exotic varieties, creative fruit-inspired food and beverages, and fun-filled activities in a vibrant atmosphere. Held under the concept “Discover the Flavor,” the event runs from now until May 24, 2026, at Quartier Avenue, G Floor, EmQuartier.

FRUIT PLAYGROUND Transforms a “Fruit Festival” into a Vibrant Urban Playground

“FRUIT PLAYGROUND elevates the image of a typical fruit fair into a space of excitement and inspiration. We have transformed Quartier Avenue into a playground that invites fruit lovers and the public to enjoy the flavors of seasonal fruits under the ‘Discover the Flavor’ concept.

Located in central Sukhumvit—a vibrant area with expatriates, tourists, office workers, and residents—this event aims to support farmers by distributing fresh produce directly to consumers. It also promotes Thai fruits to a wider audience, creating opportunities and generating sustainable income for farmers and entrepreneurs.

FRUIT PLAYGROUND Transforms a “Fruit Festival” into a Vibrant Urban Playground

Event Highlights

  • DURIAN & THAI FRUIT All You Can Fill Enjoy premium Monthong durian and a variety of other cultivars in your preferred texture—crispy, creamy, or fully soft. Fill a 32 oz cup for just 299 THB, available daily from 10:30 AM – 8:30 PM over 12 days. Seasonal fruits are also available in a “fill your bag” offer for only 129 THB, making high-quality fruits accessible while directly supporting farmers.
  • Exclusive & Rare Fruit Experiences Explore rare fruit varieties and GI-certified produce sourced from top-quality farms, available only at this event, along with innovative fusion menus such as: Sake Durian (Chanthaburi) – A unique durian with aroma and taste reminiscent of aged Japanese sake; limited to only 20 fruits during the event. Nuan Thong Chan Durian – A premium hybrid (Monthong x Puangmanee), known for its golden color, rich flavor, thick flesh, small seeds, and mild aroma. Mango Pineapple (Trat) – Taiwanese No. 23 pineapple with a ripe mango fragrance, crisp texture, and delicate fibers.
  • Creative Food & Beverage Selections such as: Mango with sweet fish sauce ice cream & santol ice cream by Moodaengs Amphawa, Tangerine donut & lime-chili-salt donut by SODO Donut (made with Thai rice flour), Mini gelato (40+ flavors) by Sarapat Gelato, Ratchaburi, Mango shaved ice with pandan-infused syrup by Ba Hao Tian Mi, Chili plum cookies by Coco Bakehouse and Avocado Mayo Kimbap by Sunbi Kimbap, a renowned Korean brand with over 300 branches
  • Fun Activities for All Ages Fruit Stamp Painting – Creative activity for everyone and Orange Peeling Competition – For children under 12

FRUIT PLAYGROUND Transforms a “Fruit Festival” into a Vibrant Urban Playground

RUIT PLAYGROUND is more than a marketplace—it is a platform designed to connect Thai farmers with urban consumers and international visitors. The event showcases the story, value, and potential of Thai fruits through a fun, accessible, and contemporary experience. Join now until May 24, 2026, at Quartier Avenue, G Floor, EmQuartier. For more information, follow Gourmet Market Thailand on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

FRUIT PLAYGROUND Transforms a “Fruit Festival” into a Vibrant Urban Playground

FRUIT PLAYGROUND Transforms a “Fruit Festival” into a Vibrant Urban Playground

 

#GourmetMarket #WorldClassGourmetDestination #GourmetEats #FRUITPLAYGROUND #Durian #Thaifruit

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