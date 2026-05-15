No rift — BOT governor keeps Dr Roong close in advisory role

Dr Roong Mallikamas, Deputy Governor for Financial Institutions Stability at the Bank of Thailand, has denied that her resignation was caused by a conflict with BOT Governor Vitai Ratanakorn, saying she had simply reached the point where she felt ready to step back from full-time work.
The issue has stirred attention inside and outside financial circles after news emerged that Roong had resigned from her position at the central bank, raising questions over whether the move reflected internal disagreement or her decision to retire from a regular full-time role.
Dr Roong said her resignation was not because she had quarrelled with Vitai or could not work with him.
“I did not quarrel with the governor, nor is it that we cannot work together. I have simply had enough of this full-time role. But if I am to continue helping the BOT, I would like to work on matters of importance,” she said.
Dr Roong currently serves as Deputy Governor for Financial Institutions Stability. The BOT’s official profile describes her as having broad experience in economics and financial policy, with previous leadership roles including Deputy Governor for Corporate Development and Assistant Governor overseeing Financial Institutions Policy.
Vitai also dismissed suggestions of conflict, saying Dr Roong’s departure from her full-time post was not the result of any disagreement between them.
He said the arrangement had been discussed and agreed long in advance, with Dr Roong originally staying on to support his work until the end of the year, on September 30, 2026.
According to Vitai, Roong did not want to continue working full-time until retirement, leading to her decision to resign from the regular post.
He said he and Roong had worked closely in the same direction throughout their time together.
Vitai said the BOT is now in the process of appointing Roong to a new role as adviser to the governor, a newly created position that will be established for her as its first holder.
He stressed that this would not be an ordinary advisory post, but a proactive, project-based role. Roong would be responsible for two major future projects, supported by BOT staff and a dedicated office, while working on a part-time basis.
“If there were conflict, why would I appoint Dr Roong as an adviser and create a new position that has never existed before for her to continue working with us on major projects in the future? So I confirm that there is no conflict. We work well together and in the same direction. This was also something we had discussed long ago that she would help support the transition for another year after I came in,” Vitai said.
The development comes after Vitai, formerly president and chief executive of the Government Savings Bank, was appointed Bank of Thailand governor, taking office on October 1 after being approved by the Cabinet in July 2025. He succeeded Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, whose term ended on September 30.
Dr Roong had previously been viewed as one of the prominent candidates in the central bank governor selection process before Vitai was chosen. Earlier coverage described the appointment as a closely watched choice between an internal central bank veteran and an outside candidate from the state banking sector, with implications for the direction of monetary policy and coordination with fiscal policy.
Vitai said the BOT would now begin the process of selecting a new deputy governor.
Dr Roong will take part in the selection process for her successor, working with Vitai and the other three deputy governors to choose the most suitable candidate and ensure the best outcome for the organisation.