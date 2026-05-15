No rift — BOT governor keeps Dr Roong close in advisory role

Dr Roong Mallikamas, Deputy Governor for Financial Institutions Stability at the Bank of Thailand, has denied that her resignation was caused by a conflict with BOT Governor Vitai Ratanakorn, saying she had simply reached the point where she felt ready to step back from full-time work.

The issue has stirred attention inside and outside financial circles after news emerged that Roong had resigned from her position at the central bank, raising questions over whether the move reflected internal disagreement or her decision to retire from a regular full-time role.

Dr Roong said her resignation was not because she had quarrelled with Vitai or could not work with him.

“I did not quarrel with the governor, nor is it that we cannot work together. I have simply had enough of this full-time role. But if I am to continue helping the BOT, I would like to work on matters of importance,” she said.

Dr Roong currently serves as Deputy Governor for Financial Institutions Stability. The BOT’s official profile describes her as having broad experience in economics and financial policy, with previous leadership roles including Deputy Governor for Corporate Development and Assistant Governor overseeing Financial Institutions Policy.