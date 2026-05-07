BOT prepares draft to extend Thailand's housing LTV easing by one year

A source at the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said the central bank has drawn up draft rules to temporarily ease the supervisory criteria for housing loans and other loans linked to housing loans by financial institutions and specialised financial institutions, or the new loan-to-value (LTV) criteria.

The aim is to extend the existing measure by another year from Wednesday (July 1, 2026) to Wednesday (June 30, 2027).

Rationale for easing LTV rules

The BOT said the rationale was that the property market continues to slow, and unsold supply remains high.

At the same time, the real estate sector still faces geopolitical risks from the war in the Middle East, affecting demand for housing purchases, construction costs, and household and business confidence.

These would add pressure, or a shock, that could cause the sector to contract sharply and make its recovery more difficult.

The BOT therefore deemed it appropriate to issue a notification on the temporary relaxation of supervisory criteria for housing loans and other loans linked to housing loans by financial institutions and specialised financial institutions, or the LTV criteria, for another year from Wednesday (July 1, 2026) to Wednesday (June 30, 2027).