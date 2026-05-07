CRC takes 40% stake in JD Sports Thailand to push deeper into premium sports retail

Central Retail Corporation is accelerating its move into Thailand’s premium sports lifestyle market through CRC Sports, the operator of Supersports, after completing a deal to acquire a 40% stake in JD Sports Thailand. The move is aimed at strengthening its position in a segment valued at around 35 billion baht, with the company targeting long-term sales growth of 100% and an expansion of JD Sports stores in Thailand from 15 to 30 within five years.

Ty Chirathivat, chief executive of Central Retail’s Brands & Non-Food Group, said the investment in JD Sports Thailand forms part of the group’s strategy to expand across every level of the sports and fashion business by partnering with JD Sports, the British sports fashion retailer with a network of more than 4,900 stores in 49 countries and strong ties to global brands such as Nike and Adidas.

The partnership is expected to improve access to exclusive global products and allow CRC Sports to enter the sports lifestyle segment more fully. The company believes the Thai market is continuing to grow steadily, at an average rate of about 6% a year, and has set its sights on securing as much as 40% market share with the ambition of becoming the country’s number one sports lifestyle retailer.