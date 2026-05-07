SCGC’s first naphtha vessel reaches Thailand from Hormuz

SCG Chemicals, or SCGC, said on Thursday that its first vessel carrying naphtha feedstock from the Strait of Hormuz had arrived safely in Thailand, easing concerns over raw-material supply for the domestic petrochemical industry.
The vessel carried 55,000 tonnes of naphtha, enough to support the production of about 20,000 tonnes of plastic resin, the company said.
Suracha Udomsak, Chief Operations and Innovation Officer, Chatri Eamsobhana, Chief Commercial Officer, and other SCGC executives were present to receive the vessel. SCGC thanked the Thai government and relevant agencies for their support and cooperation in helping the first shipment proceed successfully. SCGC’s executive profiles list Suracha as Chief Operations and Innovation Officer and Chatri as Chief Commercial Officer.
The arrival follows earlier diplomatic efforts after one of SCGC’s two naphtha vessels had been stranded near the strategic waterway. In April, SCGC said one vessel had safely exited the Strait of Hormuz following Thai government negotiations, with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Iranian Embassy in Thailand, Iran, Oman and other relevant parties.
SCGC said a second raw-material vessel, carrying 27,000 tonnes of naphtha, has not yet departed the Strait of Hormuz.
The shipping company is continuing to assess the situation closely as tensions in the Middle East remain unresolved.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow visited Oman from April 15-17 to seek Muscat’s help in pushing for the release of Thai vessels affected by restrictions in the area.
SCGC said it is continuing to adjust its response strategy in line with the situation, as uncertainty in the Middle East continues to affect shipping and raw-material procurement.
The company said it is accelerating efforts to secure feedstock from alternative sources while managing raw materials and production as efficiently as possible.
SCGC said the measures are aimed at easing tight plastic resin supply in Thailand and reducing the impact on customers and related businesses across the supply chain.
SCGC said it would give priority to the domestic market as it works to manage production and supply during the ongoing disruption.
The company said its focus is on reducing pressure on Thailand’s plastic resin market and supporting downstream businesses that rely on petrochemical feedstock.