SCGC’s first naphtha vessel reaches Thailand from Hormuz

SCG Chemicals, or SCGC, said on Thursday that its first vessel carrying naphtha feedstock from the Strait of Hormuz had arrived safely in Thailand, easing concerns over raw-material supply for the domestic petrochemical industry.

The vessel carried 55,000 tonnes of naphtha, enough to support the production of about 20,000 tonnes of plastic resin, the company said.

Executives receive first shipment

Suracha Udomsak, Chief Operations and Innovation Officer, Chatri Eamsobhana, Chief Commercial Officer, and other SCGC executives were present to receive the vessel. SCGC thanked the Thai government and relevant agencies for their support and cooperation in helping the first shipment proceed successfully. SCGC’s executive profiles list Suracha as Chief Operations and Innovation Officer and Chatri as Chief Commercial Officer.