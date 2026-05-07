Retail Giants Pivot to 'Masstige' to Capture 290bn Baht Beauty Boom

Thailand’s retail conglomerates are spinning off beauty divisions to target Gen Z and cost-conscious consumers, leveraging global sourcing to disrupt unofficial imports.



Thailand’s beauty industry has long been an economic outlier. Currently valued at 180 billion baht and projected to reach 290 billion baht by 2034, the sector is undergoing a profound structural transformation.

With the market forecast to grow by an average of 5–7 per cent annually over the next decade, leading retail groups are increasingly moving away from traditional "trolley-and-checkout" grocery models. Instead, they are spinning off dedicated beauty entities to court a "masstige" segment that demands premium quality at aggressive, transparent prices.

On Thursday, TOPS, the food business under Central Retail (CRC), signalled its intent to capture a larger slice of this growth, formally unveiling a standalone version of its LOOKS brand at Robinson Lifestyle Srisamarn. The outlet is the first of 100 freestanding stores planned by 2028.

The move represents a calculated strategic pivot; CRC is abandoning the functional logistics of the supermarket in favour of a dedicated "Beauty Destination" model designed to increase consumer dwell time and engagement.



The ‘Supermarket Ceiling’

Since its inception, LOOKS has operated as a "room concept" within 105 Tops Supermarket branches. While the division recorded double-digit sales growth in 2025, the grocery environment has reached a structural ceiling.



