Retailers roll out “Shop Dee Mee Kuen” campaigns to lift sales without waiting for a new government

Thailand is facing a political situation in early 2026 in which policy direction remains unclear, meaning the government’s “Shop Dee Mee Kuen” (Shop and Payback) measure has yet to be implemented. As a result, the economy is in need of stimulus from the private sector to boost purchasing power and ease the cost-of-living burden at the start of the year. Leading retailers have decided to press ahead with major “Shop Dee Mee Kuen” campaigns in their own style to substitute for the state measure, while continuing to offer customers ongoing benefits.



The Mall Group: “Shop Dee, Mee Deal Kuen 50%” all year

The Mall Group has launched a major campaign, “Shop Dee, Mee Deal Kuen 50% All Year”, under the concept of the private sector helping to drive the economy, to substitute for the government’s “Shop Dee Mee Kuen” scheme that has not been rolled out at the start of this year.

The campaign offers benefits in the form of cash coupons and e-coupons worth up to 8,800 baht, giving customers value throughout the year. Examples include 50% discounts on electrical appliances and IT products; e-coupons for purchases within the department store; special appliance discounts for M Card members; and cash coupons worth 3,300 baht for purchases from IT & GADGET stores between February 1 and December 31, 2026.