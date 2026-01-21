Retailers roll out “Shop Dee Mee Kuen” campaigns to lift sales without waiting for a new government

Thailand is facing a political situation in early 2026 in which policy direction remains unclear, meaning the government’s “Shop Dee Mee Kuen” (Shop and Payback) measure has yet to be implemented. As a result, the economy is in need of stimulus from the private sector to boost purchasing power and ease the cost-of-living burden at the start of the year. Leading retailers have decided to press ahead with major “Shop Dee Mee Kuen” campaigns in their own style to substitute for the state measure, while continuing to offer customers ongoing benefits.
The Mall Group has launched a major campaign, “Shop Dee, Mee Deal Kuen 50% All Year”, under the concept of the private sector helping to drive the economy, to substitute for the government’s “Shop Dee Mee Kuen” scheme that has not been rolled out at the start of this year.
The campaign offers benefits in the form of cash coupons and e-coupons worth up to 8,800 baht, giving customers value throughout the year. Examples include 50% discounts on electrical appliances and IT products; e-coupons for purchases within the department store; special appliance discounts for M Card members; and cash coupons worth 3,300 baht for purchases from IT & GADGET stores between February 1 and December 31, 2026.
Central Department Store and Robinson Department Store have also launched a new campaign, “Shop Dee, Mee Kuen Pheum”, aiming to create momentum across the retail sector and encourage continued spending. They are inviting shoppers to plan purchases so that every bill becomes more worthwhile, through a redesigned campaign that offers tangible value and multiple forms of cashback within a single promotion.
Under “Shop Central Dee, Mee Kuen Pheum” and “Shop Robinson Dee, Mee Kuen Pheum” (SHOP MORE, GET MORE), running from January 16 to February 28, 2026, offers include department store coupons, additional special coupons, total cashback of up to 18%, and on-top discounts from participating leading credit cards, alongside other benefits (subject to the specified conditions).
Rvisra Chirathivat, Chief Marketing Officer for Central Department Store Group under Central Retail, said Central and Robinson are continuing to seek new experiences and deliver benefits so customers can receive maximum value every time they shop, through the “Shop Central/Robinson Dee, Mee Kuen Pheum” campaign. She said the group expects strong participation and continued sales growth.
ICONSIAM is also moving ahead with its “ICONSIAM Extraordinary Experience” campaign, designed to deliver elevated experiences for customers in 2026. It begins with a special activity, “ICONIC Prosperous Journey”, a Hong Kong trip aimed at creating a higher-level life experience through activities and travel that help build lasting memories for ICONSIAM customers.
ICONSIAM has also expanded its range of “Money-Can’t-Buy Experiences” to cover customers’ lifestyles in every dimension—whether spiritual pursuits, sport, travel, health and wellness, or dining. The benefits are designed as “life rewards” that anyone can enjoy simply by being part of the ICONSIAM family.
This year’s push includes high-intensity Money-Can’t-Buy experiences such as a VIP football trip to Old Trafford in the UK and a Disney cruise, catering to multiple customer segments—spiritual, sport, travel, health and dining—particularly trips customers can join through shopping at ICONSIAM’s department store or shopping centre.