Strong baht hits export and tourism income as industrial confidence slips in December

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) reported that its industrial confidence index in December 2025 stood at 88.2, down from 89.1 in November 2025.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI, said the decline was driven by several key factors, including clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border, which disrupted economic activity in border areas across Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat.

He also cited concerns over the continuity of government policy after the dissolution of Parliament—particularly the Khon La Khrueng Plus Phase 2 scheme and Thailand-US trade negotiations.

Industrial production also slowed after earlier front-loaded output, while working days fell during the year-end holiday period. Exports showed signs of slowing in line with weaker conditions in some partner economies, including China, Japan and ASEAN, while PM2.5 pollution in several areas affected outdoor activities and public health.

Kriengkrai added that the stronger baht, driven by US policy rate cuts, capital flows and domestic liquidity, reduced exporters’ income. At the same time, it raised costs for foreign tourists, weighing on the tourism sector overall.