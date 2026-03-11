Chang beer leads price rises as Boon Rawd insists Singha and Leo will stay unchanged

Signs of higher prices in 2026 are emerging, with Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev) notifying retailers—particularly agents who play a key role in distribution—of beer price adjustments.

The increases begin with Chang Cold Brew. For the 490ml tall can, the price per case has risen to 589 baht, up 20 baht from 569 baht. The 320ml small bottle case has increased to 826 baht, up 8 baht from 818 baht, while the 620ml large bottle case has moved to 683 baht, up 8 baht from 675 baht.

There were also reports that Chang Classic—including tall cans, small bottles and large bottles—has not yet been adjusted, but is expected to rise after March 15, 2026, with the increase estimated at around 8-15 baht per case.

A spot check at 7-Eleven on March 10, 2026 showed the following Chang retail prices: Chang Cold Brew 490ml can at 55 baht, Chang Cold Brew 620ml glass bottle at 62 baht, Chang Classic 490ml can at 53 baht, and Chang Classic 620ml glass bottle at 59 baht.

The move by a major beer brand is expected to ripple through consumption patterns and competition in Thailand’s beer market, prompting a response from a key rival.