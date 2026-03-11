Chang beer leads price rises as Boon Rawd insists Singha and Leo will stay unchanged

Signs of higher prices in 2026 are emerging, with Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev) notifying retailers—particularly agents who play a key role in distribution—of beer price adjustments.
The increases begin with Chang Cold Brew. For the 490ml tall can, the price per case has risen to 589 baht, up 20 baht from 569 baht. The 320ml small bottle case has increased to 826 baht, up 8 baht from 818 baht, while the 620ml large bottle case has moved to 683 baht, up 8 baht from 675 baht.
There were also reports that Chang Classic—including tall cans, small bottles and large bottles—has not yet been adjusted, but is expected to rise after March 15, 2026, with the increase estimated at around 8-15 baht per case.
A spot check at 7-Eleven on March 10, 2026 showed the following Chang retail prices: Chang Cold Brew 490ml can at 55 baht, Chang Cold Brew 620ml glass bottle at 62 baht, Chang Classic 490ml can at 53 baht, and Chang Classic 620ml glass bottle at 59 baht.
The move by a major beer brand is expected to ripple through consumption patterns and competition in Thailand’s beer market, prompting a response from a key rival.
Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, managing director of Boon Rawd Brewery Co and chief executive of Boon Rawd Trading Co (the Singha group), posted on his personal Instagram that the company has no policy to increase prices for Singha, Leo and all other beer products, as well as the group’s other goods.
“Singha, Leo and all other beer products in the group, as well as the company’s other products, have no policy to raise prices. We will keep the recommended retail price unchanged to reduce any economic impact on consumers at a time when the economy and global costs remain volatile,” he said.
He added that the company would monitor the situation closely and work with partner networks and distributors nationwide to ensure products are sold at the set prices, prioritising consumer interests. He said Boon Rawd remains confident it can manage costs while maintaining product quality and service standards.
A 7-Eleven price check on March 10, 2026 listed Boon Rawd products as follows: Singha 320ml can at 41 baht, Singha 490ml can at 56 baht, Leo 320ml can at 39 baht, Leo 490ml can at 53 baht, and Leo Supreme 490ml can at 54 baht, among others.
Despite talk of higher beer prices, social media reactions were mixed. Some consumers voiced support for brands holding prices steady, while others joked that even if beer becomes more expensive, they would still keep buying—quipping that beer has become an “eighth necessity” of daily life.