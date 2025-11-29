Six Arrested for Stealing Over 7,500 Beer Boxes from Train Containers in Hat Yai

A significant theft operation targeting train containers in Hat Yai, Songkhla, has led to the arrest of six suspects, including Mr. Jaroen, Mr. Prasith, Mr. Mongkol, Mr. Worinthorn, Mr. Suchart, and Mr. Piyapong. The thieves are accused of stealing over 60 crates of beer from four containers, resulting in a loss of over 4 million baht.

The theft was first discovered when images of the suspects breaking into the containers and stealing the goods circulated, prompting Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chalermsri, Commander of the Southern Police Region 9, to order immediate investigations. The local police, along with the Hat Yai and Songkhla police forces, launched an operation to track down the criminals involved.

The Suspects' Confession:



Upon their arrest, the six suspects confessed to the crime, revealing that there were additional individuals involved in the theft. Police are continuing the investigation and plan to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the operation.

The authorities have charged the suspects with theft, under the criminal conspiracy law, specifically for stealing during a flood emergency and damaging protective barriers intended to secure property.