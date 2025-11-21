Chachoengsao court jails senator for four years over theft from crash victim

The Chachoengsao Provincial Court has sentenced senator Thanakorn Thawornchinchot and Apichai Moomark to four years in prison each for stealing assets worth more than 1.5 million baht from a man who died in a car-overturn accident in Bang Pakong district in 2021, after footage surfaced showing both men removing the victim’s belongings from the scene.

According to Inside Thailand, Thanakorn — currently a senator in the 13th Senate (2024), representing the agriculture, forestry, livestock and fisheries sector, and serving as deputy chair of the agriculture and cooperatives committee and chair of the fisheries subcommittee — had admitted during the police investigation that he took the victim’s belongings.

However, he failed to return all the items as requested by the complainants. The case was forwarded to prosecutors in 2021, but the decision was postponed several times.