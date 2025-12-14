Most Thai voters still undecided on PM choice, party to back: Nida Poll

An opinion survey has found that most Thai voters are still undecided about their preferred choice of prime minister and political party.

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) found in its survey that although the People’s Party and its leader, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, received more support than other parties and politicians, the largest share of respondents remained undecided.

The survey, on popularity ratings for the fourth quarter of 2025, was conducted nationwide from December 4 to 12. Nida Poll interviewed 2,500 respondents aged 18 and above.