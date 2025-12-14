Most Thai voters still undecided on PM choice, party to back: Nida Poll

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2025

A Nida Poll survey finds most Thai voters remain undecided on both their preferred PM candidate and the party they would back in an election.

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) found in its survey that although the People’s Party and its leader, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, received more support than other parties and politicians, the largest share of respondents remained undecided.

The survey, on popularity ratings for the fourth quarter of 2025, was conducted nationwide from December 4 to 12. Nida Poll interviewed 2,500 respondents aged 18 and above.

Asked whom they would support as prime minister if an election were held now, respondents said:

  • 40.60%: Still unable to find a suitable choice
  • 17.20%: Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (People’s Party)
  • 12.32%: Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party)
  • 10.76%: Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party)
  • 6.28%: Julapun Amornvivat (Pheu Thai Party)
  • 3.88%: Gen Rangsi Kitiyansap (Setthakit Party)
  • 3.12%: Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party)
  • 1.40%: Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party)
  • 1.28%: Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha
  • 2.28%: Other politicians with small shares, including Gen Prawit Wongsuwan (Palang Pracharath), and the “no vote” option
  • 0.88%: No comment

When asked which party they would vote for if an election were held now, respondents said:

  • 32.36%: Still cannot find a suitable political party
  • 25.28%: People’s Party
  • 11.80%: Democrat Party
  • 11.04%: Pheu Thai Party
  • 9.92%: Bhumjaithai Party
  • 2.76%: Setthakit Party
  • 2.32%: Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party
  • 2.00%: Thai Sang Thai Party
  • 1.12%: Palang Pracharath Party
  • 1.36%: Other parties with small shares, and the “no vote” option
  • 0.04%: No comment
     
