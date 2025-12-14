Chinese-made precision-guided anti-tank missiles seized from fallen Cambodian base

The Royal Thai Army said on Sunday that it seized several fifth-generation, multi-purpose, ultra-long-range precision-guided anti-tank missiles from a Cambodian base on Hill 500 in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani.

The army said that after Thai troops overran and captured the Cambodian position on Hill 500, they found several GAM-102LR missiles.

The GAM-102LR is a multi-purpose anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system, described as a fifth-generation system. It is part of the Chinese-developed GAM-10X family of anti-tank missiles and is manufactured by Poly Defense, a subsidiary of Poly Technologies.