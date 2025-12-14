Thai government condemns Cambodia attack on civilians

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, said on Sunday (December 14) the government strongly condemned what it called Cambodia’s “brutal and inhumane” act after BM-21 rockets landed in civilian areas inside Thailand, killing residents and damaging homes and property, while also spreading fear over public safety.
He stressed that the civilians and communities affected had no connection to any military operation, and that attacks on civilian areas were unacceptable under international norms.
“This was deliberate, not an accident as Cambodia often claims,” Siripong said.
He added that the incident was reported by the village head of Moo 4 in Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket.
BM-21 rocket rounds were fired into Ban Nong Mek (Moo 4, Sao Thong Chai), leaving one person dead, believed to have been hit by shrapnel near the front of Nong Mek School.
In the same incident, one house caught fire after being hit and was destroyed.
Several other homes were also damaged by shrapnel, but no injuries were reported as residents had already been evacuated from the area.
Fire engines have been coordinated and dispatched.