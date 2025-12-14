Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to honour ceasefire commitments

Anwar, the chair of the 10-nation ASEAN grouping, urged both sides in a Facebook post to refrain from any further military action, including the use of force or forward movement of armed units.

He said an ASEAN observer team led by Malaysia’s chief of defence forces would be deployed to the border, and that the US government would provide satellite monitoring capabilities.

Anutin, however, told reporters “there has been no agreement on halting anything” when asked about Malaysia’s proposal.

Thailand’s foreign minister said at a press conference that Bangkok would cooperate with the observer team, but insisted any ceasefire must be preceded by talks. “We can’t just announce a ceasefire while the fighting is going on,” he said.

Cambodia and Thailand have exchanged heavy-weapons fire at multiple points along their 817-kilometre (508-mile) border since Monday, in some of the most intense fighting since a five-day clash in July. Trump said he halted that earlier round with calls to both leaders, and has signalled he is keen to step in again to salvage the truce.

Thailand suspended the ceasefire last month after a Thai soldier was maimed by a landmine — one of many that Bangkok says were newly laid by Cambodia.