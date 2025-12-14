Hun Sen must allow Thais to return home or face abduction charges, ex-military legal chief warns

“It may be deemed the detention of Thai nationals, who are civilians, as hostages, or unlawful detention. In summary:

“During an armed conflict (hostilities) between Thailand and Cambodia, these Thai nationals must not be restricted from travelling back to Thailand. They are entitled to protection and must be allowed to leave Cambodia, unless there is clear evidence that they are suspects who have committed, or were involved in, acts hostile to Cambodia’s security. In other words, these Thai nationals are civilians, not combatants or members of the armed forces, and have no involvement in the fighting.”

Those involved in taking civilians hostage or unlawfully detaining them could be regarded as war criminals, Krissana wrote, adding that Cambodia is a party to the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocol I.

“As for Additional Protocol I, Cambodia acceded on January 14, 1998, and it entered into force for Cambodia on July 14, 1998,” he said.

“In conclusion, the Geneva Conventions and the Additional Protocols are binding international law that Cambodia must comply with. Cambodia must therefore allow the thousands of Thai nationals at the Poipet checkpoint to return to Thailand without delay, so as not to violate international law and human rights,” the former judge advocate general concluded.

