Nanthana petitions Wan Noor to probe Senate’s majority vote

Political tension has flared again in the Senate after Senator Nanthana Nantavaropas and Senator Premsak Piayura submitted a petition to Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, calling for an investigation into what they described as the Senate’s “lack of good governance.”
The complaint followed a 130–vote majority decision by the Senate that found Nantana guilty of “serious ethical misconduct” for allegedly demeaning a “pork seller.”
The ruling stemmed from the Senate Ethics Committee’s decision to forward her case to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), alleging violations of several constitutional articles — 4, 27, 34, 50, and 107.
Nantana, however, insisted her remarks were simply “criticism of a colleague’s performance” and should not be interpreted as an insult.
Nantana fired back, claiming the ruling reflected “biased use of power,” pointing out that 15 senators involved in the “Senate Collusion Case” sat on the committee that examined her — making them “directly conflicted parties.” She said the process lacked legitimacy and amounted to political persecution.
She added that such a majority vote “undermines the rule of law” and fosters a climate of fear within the upper house, eroding senators’ independence and turning the Senate into a political tool rather than a check-and-balance institution.
“If the Parliament itself fails to uphold good governance, who will?” Nantana asked, urging an urgent inquiry to preserve the dignity of the legislature and public confidence in Thailand’s democratic system.