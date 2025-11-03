Nanthana petitions Wan Noor to probe Senate’s majority vote

Political tension has flared again in the Senate after Senator Nanthana Nantavaropas and Senator Premsak Piayura submitted a petition to Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, calling for an investigation into what they described as the Senate’s “lack of good governance.”

The complaint followed a 130–vote majority decision by the Senate that found Nantana guilty of “serious ethical misconduct” for allegedly demeaning a “pork seller.”

The ruling stemmed from the Senate Ethics Committee’s decision to forward her case to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), alleging violations of several constitutional articles — 4, 27, 34, 50, and 107.

Nantana, however, insisted her remarks were simply “criticism of a colleague’s performance” and should not be interpreted as an insult.