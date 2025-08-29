Constitutional Court to rule on Prime Minister's fate based on ethical standards

The complaint revolves around a controversial audio clip featuring a conversation between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
The senators claim that her actions may breach the constitutional requirement for “demonstrated honesty” and “grave violations of ethical standards.” According to the Code of Ethics for Politicians under the Constitution, the relevant legal provisions are as follows:
Article 170, Paragraph 3, in conjunction with Article 82, allows MPs or senators, constituting at least one-tenth of the total membership, to submit a petition to the Constitutional Court if they believe the ministerial office has been vacated.
In this case, the 36 senators invoked Article 170, Paragraph 1(4), alongside Article 106 (4) and (5), stipulating that the position of minister is automatically terminated if the individual lacks qualifications or is found to possess disqualifying characteristics:
Summary: If the Court determines that the conversation with a foreign leader constitutes a lack of honesty or a grave ethical violation, Paetongtarn's tenure as Prime Minister would be immediately revoked.
Key considerations in the ruling will include:
Ethical Standards for Political Officeholders
If corruption is detected, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) can initiate criminal proceedings.
Code of Ethics for Political Officials (2021):
Conclusion:
The mechanism under Article 170, Paragraph 3 and Article 82 allows 36 senators to submit a petition. The court will consider whether there is a breach of “demonstrated honesty” and adherence to “grave ethical standards.”
If the court finds grounds, Paetongtarn's ministerial tenure will end immediately, with the added risk of losing political rights. This case thus becomes a crucial test of Thailand's political ethics standards.