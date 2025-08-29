Constitutional Court to rule on Prime Minister's fate based on ethical standards

The complaint revolves around a controversial audio clip featuring a conversation between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The senators claim that her actions may breach the constitutional requirement for “demonstrated honesty” and “grave violations of ethical standards.” According to the Code of Ethics for Politicians under the Constitution, the relevant legal provisions are as follows:

Article 170, Paragraph 3, in conjunction with Article 82, allows MPs or senators, constituting at least one-tenth of the total membership, to submit a petition to the Constitutional Court if they believe the ministerial office has been vacated.

In this case, the 36 senators invoked Article 170, Paragraph 1(4), alongside Article 106 (4) and (5), stipulating that the position of minister is automatically terminated if the individual lacks qualifications or is found to possess disqualifying characteristics:

Article 106 (4): The officeholder must exhibit “demonstrated honesty”

Article 106 (5): The officeholder must not “violate grave ethical standards”

Summary: If the Court determines that the conversation with a foreign leader constitutes a lack of honesty or a grave ethical violation, Paetongtarn's tenure as Prime Minister would be immediately revoked.