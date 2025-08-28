TDRI warns PM Paetongtarn exit could hurt economy, confidence, and slow GDP growth

Nonarit Bisonyabut, Senior Scholar at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), stated that if the Constitutional Court rules on 29 August that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is not guilty and can resume her duties following the audio clip conversation with Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate, it would have a positive effect on the economy in the short term.

This would help ease concerns over a political vacuum, allowing economic stimulus measures and infrastructure investment projects to continue progressing, he said.

“Although the fragility of the parliamentary majority remains a constraint on deep economic restructuring, overall, it is expected to immediately boost investor and financial market confidence.