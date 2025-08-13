TDRI Cautions Against Further Rate Cuts as Thailand Needs Deeper Economic Reforms

Thailand's recent decision to cut its policy interest rate to 1.5% is a clear signal of a more accommodative monetary policy, but it is merely a short-term fix for the country's economic woes.

This is according to the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), which warns that a lack of long-term structural reforms could significantly diminish the policy's effectiveness.

Nonarit Bisonyabut, a research fellow at TDRI, said the 0.25% cut was a necessary move by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to mitigate the effects of a slowing economy.

He noted that businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), will benefit from lower financial costs, while a boost in credit and household spending could help stimulate the economy.

However, Nonarit was quick to point out the limitations of this approach.