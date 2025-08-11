TDRI warns Thailand at risk of falling off global radar

Call for data-driven policymaking

Somkiat stressed that improving Thailand’s ability to compete must be grounded in evidence-based policymaking.

“Every country that has successfully advanced has relied on scientific data to address problems accurately and guide national development. The government must invest in these systems as essential infrastructure, even if it takes considerable time to establish,” he said.

He added that such investments would pay off in the long term, enabling policymakers to plan effectively using big data. For example, in considering the development of an entertainment complex, the state must have sufficient information on potential customers and optimal locations to attract investment.

This approach should apply across all sectors, ensuring policy decisions are well-informed and professionally managed to address issues and improve competitiveness.

Maximising benefits from investment incentives

On the use of funds from the Competitiveness Enhancement Fund to attract new industries, Somkiat said Thailand must ensure that investments generate tangible benefits. “In the past, factories have been set up here, but have not made sufficient use of Thai-made components or local suppliers. This limits the economic benefits,” he explained.

He emphasised that future strategies should focus on increasing employment for Thais, sourcing raw materials domestically, and engaging local suppliers to ensure investments truly strengthen the national economy.

BOI outlines plan for competitiveness enhancement fund

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment (BOI), said the government has allocated an additional 10 billion baht to the Competitiveness Enhancement Fund. The budget will be used to address three key priorities:

Supporting Thai businesses affected by US tariffs – Assistance will be provided to help domestic entrepreneurs improve their competitiveness in response to the impact of the United States’ trade measures.

Assisting key companies facing dual tax pressures – Support will target businesses affected by both the OECD’s Global Minimum Tax and the US tariff measures.

Attracting investment in target industries – The focus will be on sectors that can enhance Thailand’s competitiveness, create added value within the country, transfer technology, and develop Thai human resources.

Narut said priority industries eligible for support from the fund include semiconductors and advanced electronics, upstream battery production at the cell level, advanced digital technology and AI development, medical technology, and biotechnology.

Thailand needs new economic policies

Visit Limlurcha, vice-chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and president of the Future Food Trade Association, said Thailand ranked 30th out of 69 economies worldwide in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2025, down from 25th in 2024.

Within Southeast Asia, Thailand placed third, behind Singapore and Indonesia, reflecting the challenges the country faces in the global competitive arena.

However, he noted that Thailand still has opportunities to improve through new economic policies, such as advancing the electric vehicle (EV) and semiconductor industries, promoting the digital economy with investments in AI and cybersecurity, and expanding special economic zones.

These include the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC), aimed at building new value chains and capitalising on US-China trade tensions to attract investment.

For policy recommendations, he urged the government to reform the public sector for greater transparency and efficiency, develop digital and transport infrastructure, build workforce skills to meet the demands of the new economy, and promote fair, open competition in the business sector.

Call for major economic overhaul

Visit said the government must urgently reform outdated laws and regulations to facilitate investment, innovation, and free competition—particularly in technology and the digital economy. He urged accelerated development of nationwide transport, logistics, and digital infrastructure in line with global economic trends.

He stressed the need to improve education quality and workforce skills to meet the demands of future industries such as EVs, AI, the green economy, and smart farming.

Bureaucratic processes must be streamlined, with greater transparency and the use of digital tools to deliver faster, more reliable, and cost-efficient services for both domestic and foreign investors and addressing corruption was also key.

He said, the private sector should step up investment in innovation and research and development (R&D), especially in target industries such as future foods, healthcare, clean energy, and digital technology. The goal should be to produce more differentiated products and reduce reliance on price competition.

He also called for improving labour standards and product quality to compete in the global market by meeting ESG requirements, enhancing traceability, and complying with international standards.

SMEs and start-ups should be empowered through partnerships and the adoption of new technologies such as AI, blockchain, and e-commerce. Businesses should also take part in shaping economic policy through public forums, the Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, and constructive policy proposals.

“Thailand’s competitiveness is still at a mid-range level globally, but with swift structural reforms and the ability to seize global economic opportunities effectively, the country has the potential to become a regional economic leader in the long term,” Visit said.