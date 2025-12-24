Sa Kaeo's Ban Khlong Phaeng retaken; live mines found at Cambodian base

On December 24, 2025, the First Army Area Operations Centre reported an update on security conditions along the Thailand–Cambodia border, citing information from the Burapha Task Force after it secured and retook an area around Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo province—described as a former Cambodian stronghold.





After the area was taken, officials carried out a detailed search and explosive ordnance clearance to prevent danger to troops and local residents.



The inspection found several items in ready-to-use condition, including four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two PMN-2 anti-personnel mines.





An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team secured the area and conducted disposal operations under strict safety procedures to prevent any unexpected incidents.

Authorities also warned the public to stay away from frontline zones and former positions until an official announcement confirms the area is safe.

The First Army Area said it will continue monitoring, inspections and security measures along the border to protect sovereignty and prioritise public safety.