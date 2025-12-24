Fighting continues at Ban Nong Chan, Phu Makua, Huay Ta Maria: Army

Cambodian troops continued shelling Thai positions at Ban Nong Chan, Phu Makua and Huay Ta Maria on Wednesday, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) said.
Col Richa Suksuwanon, deputy spokesman for the RTA, gave an update at the joint press centre on the Thai-Cambodian situation.
Richa said border areas under the First Army Area’s responsibility continued to see heavy fighting, and the RTA had received reports that troops from the Burapha Force had secured two locations: Ban Khlong Rong Paeng village in Ta Phraya district and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district.
He said Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung district continued to see clashes.
Richa said the Second Army Area reported that its troops had managed to take control of more border areas under its responsibility. However, Phu Makua and Huay Ta Maria in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district were still coming under attack from Cambodian troops.
He said the Second Army Area’s troops had seized most strategic locations and established security in the areas they had taken.
The spokesman said PMN-2 landmines and modified mines had been found and seized in all areas retaken from Cambodian forces.
He said troops found anti-tank mines modified for use as anti-personnel mines at a Cambodian base on Hill 350 and at Prasat Ta Kwai.
They also found that Cambodian troops had used mortar rounds and RPG grenades as booby traps to target Thai soldiers.
Richa warned residents not to return to their homes in border areas of Sa Kaeo yet, as fighting was still ongoing.
He added that although most areas had been secured by Thai troops, there remained a risk that Cambodian forces could renew attacks.