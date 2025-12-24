Fighting continues at Ban Nong Chan, Phu Makua, Huay Ta Maria: Army

He said Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung district continued to see clashes.

Richa said the Second Army Area reported that its troops had managed to take control of more border areas under its responsibility. However, Phu Makua and Huay Ta Maria in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district were still coming under attack from Cambodian troops.

He said the Second Army Area’s troops had seized most strategic locations and established security in the areas they had taken.

The spokesman said PMN-2 landmines and modified mines had been found and seized in all areas retaken from Cambodian forces.