Fire and blast reported near Cambodia border temple; Kanchanaburi wildfires spread

There were preliminary reports of a fire on the Cambodian side in a forward border area near Ta Muen Thom Temple on the night of February 15, 2026, at around 10pm.

The incident site was about 80 metres from the temple, before a single explosion was heard in the same area.

Initial assessments suggest the fire may have started from forest burning that spread and triggered old ammunition left along the border, causing the explosion.

However, there have been no reports of injuries or further damage at this stage, and relevant agencies are verifying the facts and closely monitoring the situation.