Fire and blast reported near Cambodia border temple; Kanchanaburi wildfires spread

There were preliminary reports of a fire on the Cambodian side in a forward border area near Ta Muen Thom Temple on the night of February 15, 2026, at around 10pm.
The incident site was about 80 metres from the temple, before a single explosion was heard in the same area.
Initial assessments suggest the fire may have started from forest burning that spread and triggered old ammunition left along the border, causing the explosion.
However, there have been no reports of injuries or further damage at this stage, and relevant agencies are verifying the facts and closely monitoring the situation.
Meanwhile, the wildfire situation in Kanchanaburi province remains worrying.
Mana Phempun, Director of the Forest Fire Control Division at the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said on February 15, 2026, that he had ordered the urgent deployment of the Fire Tiger special operations team after wildfires were found spreading severely and moving towards Sai Yok National Park.
Peera Phuangmalee, Chief of Sai Yok National Park, reported that monitoring had found dense clusters of fires across key strategic areas, including the Wang Yai National Reserved Forest, the Mae Nam Noi forest area, and the boundary between Sai Yok National Park, the Forest Industry Organization’s plantation forest, and the border with the Republic of the Union of Myanmar (Forest Group 12 around Srinagarind Dam).
The three high-risk points requiring especially close monitoring are Khao Pla Noi, Khao Phlu, and the Tao Dam mine area, all deep forest areas difficult to access.
The current wind direction is also carrying the fire into the park area, raising concern.
In response, the Office of Wildfire Prevention, Suppression and Control deployed Fire Tiger teams from the Kanchanaburi wildfire operations centre to the area immediately, integrating operations with Sai Yok National Park and Protected Areas Regional Office 3 (Ban Pong).
The teams will assess the situation in real time, focus on extinguishing fires at critical points, and report back to headquarters regularly so the containment plan can be adjusted.
Mana said he had instructed officials to provide continuous progress updates to support assessment and command decisions, and to prevent the wildfires from causing widespread damage to forest resources.