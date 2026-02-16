‘Anutin’ announces government formation; Bhumjaithai to take charge of security and the economy

Anutin said Bhumjaithai had received overwhelming public trust to lead the formation of a government, and would move immediately once the Election Commission (EC) formally announces the official election results. He insisted that every policy presented during the campaign would be carried out in full, declaring that the party would take charge of security and the economy, with all coalition partners working as one team.

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, posted on his personal Facebook page, writing:

“Respected fellow citizens,



As leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, I would like to respectfully thank everyone for the trust and confidence you have placed in us—overwhelmingly—so that the Bhumjaithai Party may lead the formation of a government and take on the duty of running the country. I will move forward immediately once the Election Commission announces the election results officially.

I would like to affirm that I will not let down those who voted for the Bhumjaithai Party, nor cause you disappointment or regret. I will work in return for every single vote with deep awareness of the trust you have given.

Every policy we presented to the people during the election campaign, I and the Bhumjaithai Party confirm that we will implement in full, exactly as pledged.

The Bhumjaithai Party will be responsible for national security administration through diplomatic and military measures, and we reaffirm that we will act in every form and by every method to protect the nation’s territory and sovereignty, as well as the honour and dignity of Thailand. For me personally, the safety of the Thai people must come above all else.