‘Anutin’ announces government formation; Bhumjaithai to take charge of security and the economy

Anutin said Bhumjaithai had received overwhelming public trust to lead the formation of a government, and would move immediately once the Election Commission (EC) formally announces the official election results. He insisted that every policy presented during the campaign would be carried out in full, declaring that the party would take charge of security and the economy, with all coalition partners working as one team.
Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, posted on his personal Facebook page, writing:
“Respected fellow citizens,
As leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, I would like to respectfully thank everyone for the trust and confidence you have placed in us—overwhelmingly—so that the Bhumjaithai Party may lead the formation of a government and take on the duty of running the country. I will move forward immediately once the Election Commission announces the election results officially.
I would like to affirm that I will not let down those who voted for the Bhumjaithai Party, nor cause you disappointment or regret. I will work in return for every single vote with deep awareness of the trust you have given.
Every policy we presented to the people during the election campaign, I and the Bhumjaithai Party confirm that we will implement in full, exactly as pledged.
The Bhumjaithai Party will be responsible for national security administration through diplomatic and military measures, and we reaffirm that we will act in every form and by every method to protect the nation’s territory and sovereignty, as well as the honour and dignity of Thailand. For me personally, the safety of the Thai people must come above all else.
The closure of border checkpoints will continue, and will be intensified further by building a security wall along the border, including #CancelMOU44, to safeguard Thailand’s maximum national interest and to meet the wishes of the people who have placed their confidence in the Bhumjaithai Party.
Sihasak and I promise to bring Thailand back onto the world stage with dignity—so that no one dares to bully, harass, threaten, intimidate, or menace us again, causing Thai people any further distress.
The Bhumjaithai Party will be responsible for the economy, to restore Thailand’s economy and lift it out of the long-standing rut it has been trapped in. Economic work must be carried out professionally, as one team: Team Thailand, whose core components are Anutin, Ekniti, Suphajee, and Sihasak.
Every political party joining together to form the government will be one team with one goal: to improve people’s incomes—those in agriculture, industry, commerce, tourism, services, and freelance work.
All of this will be included in the government’s policy statement to be delivered to Parliament.
I promise that every vote you gave the Bhumjaithai Party will have the highest possible value, and will be a force to develop Thailand towards progress that is stable and sustainable—creating a better quality of life: eating well, living well, being healthy, having income, and having happiness for all Thai people.
I regard every vote the Bhumjaithai Party has received as an instruction from my commanding officers that I must carry out to achieve results as quickly as possible. I respectfully thank you and I will certainly not let you down.
With the highest respect,”