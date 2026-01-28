Suphajee: Thai–US talks on track; 19% tariff noted

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun gave an interview on progress under the Thailand–US trade framework, confirming that negotiations remain smooth and that there are no worrying signals from the US side.

She said the Ministry of Commerce updated the cabinet on the Joint Statement on the Framework for a United States–Thailand Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, explaining that this was a progress update based on the latest round of talks — not a new agreement. The reason it was submitted to the cabinet again was to add missing details and make the document more complete.

For example, the previous version did not specify the tariff rate the US would apply to Thai goods. This has now been inserted as 19%. However, the document remains only a draft joint statement and is not yet a formally binding agreement.

Asked whether Thailand’s talks with the US were moving too slowly — given that some countries, such as South Korea, had faced a higher tariff rate of 25% after the US viewed their process as delayed — Suphajee said there is currently no signal that the US is pressuring Thailand.

Discussions are continuing consistently and smoothly, and Thailand has not faced the kind of problem South Korea encountered. Thailand’s negotiating team is continuing talks within the normal framework, and everything remains in line with the agreed plan.