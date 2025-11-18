Suphajee meets Thai business leaders in the US, discusses tariff and logistics challenges as reciprocal tariff talks progress

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has met senior Thai private-sector executives operating in the United States to discuss tariff problems, logistics challenges and measures to strengthen the competitiveness of Thai products in the US market.

The meeting took place at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, where Suphajee led a delegation from the Ministry of Commerce for direct talks with leading Thai firms.

She said the discussion covered business limitations, market challenges, the impact of US tariff measures, and rising import-export and logistics costs, in addition to opportunities for the government to support Thai exporters. The private sector also shared insights on competitive advantages, market positioning, and the forms of cooperation they expect from government agencies.

Executives urged the government to play a stronger role in trade negotiations to reduce tariffs in key categories, expand marketing support, and provide data and coordination with US partners. They also raised issues including: