Thai Chamber of Commerce, TNSC concerned over US move to suspend tariff talks

Poj Aramwattananon, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, said that following the United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) announcement to suspend bilateral tariff negotiations between Thailand and the United States, the chamber and the private sector are closely monitoring the situation and awaiting full clarity.

Meanwhile, Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC), said the chances of new tariff talks moving forward have weakened significantly after the USTR explicitly stated that it would “pause further negotiations under the bilateral tariff framework” until Thailand demonstrates full compliance with the Joint Declaration.

He warned that any prolonged delay would be an important economic signal that could affect Thai exporters across multiple dimensions.

Key risks identified by the private sector

1. Loss of preferential tariff opportunities

Thailand could miss out on improved tariff conditions, putting Thai products at a price disadvantage compared with competitors that already have trade agreements with the US.

2. Rising uncertainty for trade and investment

Exporters and investors who rely on the US market may delay investment decisions due to policy risks and uncertainty, disrupting supply chains linked to the US—particularly in electronics, automotive, electrical appliances and food.