BOI says House dissolution won’t dent investor confidence, pushes ahead with 170 billion baht Thailand FastPass

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), said following the House dissolution that the BOI is continuing its work at full speed to attract investment and drive economic policy, and that the current political situation will not affect the consideration of investment projects.
He explained that the BOI Board had already met on December 11 and approved key criteria and policy frameworks, clearing the way for the current board to continue approving new investment promotion applications as normal and without interruption.
“Most investors understand that Thailand has a clear and consistent investment promotion policy and an effective promotion mechanism. Even with periodic political changes, every government has attached importance to economic development and investment promotion,” Narit said.
He added that the BOI is now accelerating three major measures:
A working group meeting is scheduled for 24 December to begin negotiations on the first batch of projects under the Upskill & Reskill and Business Transformation schemes.
On Thailand FastPass, Narit revealed that the BOI Board has selected 16 pilot projects with a combined investment value of over 170 billion baht. The BOI is now working with partner agencies to finalise Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with key bodies such as the Department of Industrial Works, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, and the Customs Department, with completion expected within this month.
“We are confident that Thailand FastPass is a key mechanism that investors want, and that it will benefit the Thai economy. Regardless of which government is in office, this measure should be supported and continued,” Narit said.
As secretariat to the EV Board, the BOI has already submitted revised EV3 and EV3.5 measures and updated practices for HEV/MHEV to the Cabinet, which were considered on 9 December 2025.
For the semiconductor industry, the BOI is preparing a Board meeting in the near future to consider the draft of a National Advanced Semiconductor and Electronics Strategy, with the aim of refining and finalising it.
Narit concluded that foreign investors understand Thailand’s political context and recognise that investment promotion policy remains stable and clearly defined. The BOI will continue its intensive international roadshow strategy, after recent visits to Tokyo and Shanghai at the end of this year.
Early next year, the BOI plans roadshows in Europe in January, the Middle East in February, and Hong Kong in March. These missions aim to bring in fresh investment flows in line with Thailand’s targets.