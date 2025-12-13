BOI says House dissolution won’t dent investor confidence, pushes ahead with 170 billion baht Thailand FastPass

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), said following the House dissolution that the BOI is continuing its work at full speed to attract investment and drive economic policy, and that the current political situation will not affect the consideration of investment projects.

He explained that the BOI Board had already met on December 11 and approved key criteria and policy frameworks, clearing the way for the current board to continue approving new investment promotion applications as normal and without interruption.

“Most investors understand that Thailand has a clear and consistent investment promotion policy and an effective promotion mechanism. Even with periodic political changes, every government has attached importance to economic development and investment promotion,” Narit said.

He added that the BOI is now accelerating three major measures:

Thailand FastPass A high-skill Upskill & Reskill programme targeting 100,000 people A Business Transformation measure to strengthen Thai entrepreneurs

A working group meeting is scheduled for 24 December to begin negotiations on the first batch of projects under the Upskill & Reskill and Business Transformation schemes.