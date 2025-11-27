BOI supports Songkhla’s ฿53 billion manufacturing base amid flood crisis

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), stated that the recent devastating flooding in southern Thailand, which has caused significant damage to both lives and property, has prompted the BOI to extend its support to affected citizens and businesses.

The BOI has implemented measures to mitigate the economic impact of the disaster and assist affected businesses in their recovery efforts.

The BOI’s support comes through the “Flood Relief Measures for Promoted Investment Projects,” which was first announced in 2024.