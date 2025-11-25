BOI meets with Japan’s Keidanren to boost investment in clean energy, advanced industries

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), revealed that on Monday (November 24), Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, along with the BOI executives, welcomed Keidanren representatives—Ishii Keita and Suzuki Jun—Chairmen of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), during their visit to Thailand.

The delegation of over 20 prominent Japanese business leaders, including executives from companies such as Itochu, Teijin, Sumitomo, Mitsubishi, Nippon Steel, Marubeni, SMBC, ANA, and Japan Airlines, was in Thailand to discuss economic, investment and government support policies.

Narit stated that Japanese investors showed strong interest in clean energy promotion, to which Thailand affirmed the readiness of its clean energy mechanisms, including the Utility Green Tariff (UGT) and Direct PPA (Power Purchase Agreements), which are set to be introduced this year. The discussions also covered various investment incentives. The Japanese delegation also offered insights on developing a workforce that meets industry needs and enhancing cooperation between Japanese and Thai startups.