BOI meets with Japan’s Keidanren to boost investment in clean energy, advanced industries

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), revealed that on Monday (November 24), Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, along with the BOI executives, welcomed Keidanren representatives—Ishii Keita and Suzuki Jun—Chairmen of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), during their visit to Thailand.
The delegation of over 20 prominent Japanese business leaders, including executives from companies such as Itochu, Teijin, Sumitomo, Mitsubishi, Nippon Steel, Marubeni, SMBC, ANA, and Japan Airlines, was in Thailand to discuss economic, investment and government support policies.
Narit stated that Japanese investors showed strong interest in clean energy promotion, to which Thailand affirmed the readiness of its clean energy mechanisms, including the Utility Green Tariff (UGT) and Direct PPA (Power Purchase Agreements), which are set to be introduced this year. The discussions also covered various investment incentives. The Japanese delegation also offered insights on developing a workforce that meets industry needs and enhancing cooperation between Japanese and Thai startups.
On the Thai side, Japan was invited to invest in new industries using advanced technology, such as semiconductors, advanced electronics, digital technology, and batteries, which are key pillars of Thailand's future industrial landscape. The Thai government also reiterated its strong commitment to supporting Japanese private-sector investment, recognising Japan as a long-standing and important investment partner.
The automotive industry was specifically mentioned, with Japan being a major investor and key player in the supply chain. The government and BOI have implemented measures to support internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle manufacturers and parts producers in transitioning to new technologies and electric vehicles (EVs), including HEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs.
“Japan has played a crucial role in building a strong industrial foundation in Thailand and is a principal investor in several industries, especially automotive and electronics,” Narit said. “During this discussion with Keidanren, the government showed its commitment to supporting Japanese businesses to grow alongside Thailand's economy, even amidst global economic volatility. We have also encouraged Japan to elevate its investments in future industries and set up regional offices and R&D centres in Thailand”.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister along with the BOI team are scheduled to go on a roadshow in Japan from November 27-29, 2025, where they will meet with major Japanese car manufacturers on November 27. On November 28, the BOI, in collaboration with SMBC Bank and Japanese business partners, will host the Thailand-Japan Investment Forum 2025 at Tokyo Kaikan in Tokyo.