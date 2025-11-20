Ekniti to lead BOI delegation to Japan to boost investor confidence and court high-tech industries

Engagement with banks and high-tech industries

The schedule also includes discussions with major Japanese banks and top companies in the semiconductor and smart-electronics sectors, industries considered critical to global supply chains.



The BOI aims to encourage these companies to expand investment into Thailand.

Japan remains Thailand’s largest investor

“Japan has long been a vital partner in driving Thailand’s economic development—through trade, investment, industrial upgrading and technology,” Narit said.



“It is also the single largest source of accumulated foreign direct investment in Thailand.”

The roadshow aims to send a clear signal that Thailand remains committed to supporting Japanese investors—both those already operating in the country and those considering relocating production to Thailand.



The BOI also hopes to strengthen cooperation in advanced industries where Japan is a global leader—such as semiconductors, advanced electronics, electric vehicles, batteries, new energy technologies, as well as attracting high-potential Japanese SMEs and startups expanding overseas.

Over the past five years (2020–2025, first nine months), Japan has continued to increase investment in Thailand, filing 1,493 investment applications worth over 420 billion baht.

Key sectors include electrical appliances and electronics, chemicals and petrochemicals, and automotive parts.



In the first nine months of this year alone, Japanese investment applications more than doubled—from 35.47 billion baht to 73.75 billion baht.