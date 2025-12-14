Thailand vs Indonesia in SEA Games 2025 women’s volleyball semi-final

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2025

Thailand’s women’s team aim to book a place in the SEA Games 2025 final when they take on Indonesia at 3pm on Sunday ( December 14) at Indoor Stadium Huamark, with live coverage on NBT and TrueVisions NOW.

  • Thailand's women's volleyball team will face Indonesia in the semi-final of the SEA Games 2025.
  • The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 14, at 3pm at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.
  • Thailand advanced to the semi-final after topping Group A, while Indonesia was the runner-up of Group B.
  • Thailand has a dominant recent record against Indonesia, having won their last five matches 3-0.

Cheer on the Thai women’s team as they push for a place in the final and a shot at gold. The match will be broadcast free-to-air on NBT and streamed on TrueVisions NOW.

The Thai team is competing at the 33rd SEA Games (SEA Games 2025), hosted by Thailand from December 10–15, 2025, under the leadership of Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, who serves as technical chairman and head coach.

After topping Group A, Thailand have advanced to the semi-finals to meet Indonesia, the runners-up of Group B, in Bangkok.

Recent head-to-head results: Thailand vs Indonesia

  • August 8, 2025: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0
  • August 10, 2025: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0
  • August 2, 2024: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0
  • August 12, 2023: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0
  • August 4, 2023: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0

Match schedule (SEA Games 2025 women’s volleyball)

Sunday, Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok

  • 3pm: Thailand vs Indonesia

Where to watch

  • NBT
  • TrueVisions NOW
