Thailand vs Indonesia in SEA Games 2025 women’s volleyball semi-final

Cheer on the Thai women’s team as they push for a place in the final and a shot at gold. The match will be broadcast free-to-air on NBT and streamed on TrueVisions NOW.
The Thai team is competing at the 33rd SEA Games (SEA Games 2025), hosted by Thailand from December 10–15, 2025, under the leadership of Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, who serves as technical chairman and head coach.
After topping Group A, Thailand have advanced to the semi-finals to meet Indonesia, the runners-up of Group B, in Bangkok.
Sunday, Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok
Where to watch