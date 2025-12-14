Thailand vs Indonesia in SEA Games 2025 women’s volleyball semi-final

The Thai team is competing at the 33rd SEA Games (SEA Games 2025), hosted by Thailand from December 10–15, 2025, under the leadership of Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, who serves as technical chairman and head coach.

After topping Group A, Thailand have advanced to the semi-finals to meet Indonesia, the runners-up of Group B, in Bangkok.

Recent head-to-head results: Thailand vs Indonesia