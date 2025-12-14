Foreign Ministry tells UN Cambodia attacked civilian targets

At the Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation on Sunday, December 14, Maratee Nalita Andamo, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the ministry had sent a letter to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding civilian losses caused by Cambodian attacks.

She said the letter also highlights the contrast between Thailand’s military operations and those of Cambodia. Thailand, she said, has clearly defined military targets, while Cambodia’s actions lack such targets — particularly the use of BM-21 rockets, which she said have severely affected Thai civilians, resulting in one death.

She added that Cambodia has also violated rights by preventing foreign nationals and Thai citizens from crossing the border by land.