Immigration Bureau tightens screening of foreign arrivals to deter spies

The Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, based at the Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station, said online claims that armed mercenaries had entered Koh Pha-ngan in Surat Thani and travelled onward to Cambodia were untrue.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, deputy police spokesperson, said Surat Thani Provincial Police and security agencies had checked the information and confirmed it was false.

He said legal action had been taken against those who shared the fake news under the Computer Crime Act, which carries penalties of up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 500,000 baht.