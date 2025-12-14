Immigration Bureau tightens screening of foreign arrivals to deter spies

The Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, based at the Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station, said online claims that armed mercenaries had entered Koh Pha-ngan in Surat Thani and travelled onward to Cambodia were untrue.
Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, deputy police spokesperson, said Surat Thani Provincial Police and security agencies had checked the information and confirmed it was false.
He said legal action had been taken against those who shared the fake news under the Computer Crime Act, which carries penalties of up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 500,000 baht.
He added that the Immigration Bureau had stepped up its screening of foreign nationals entering Thailand, deploying 100% of its personnel to conduct checks.
The aim, he said, was to reassure the public and prevent ill-intentioned individuals from slipping into the country as spies or engaging in espionage and unrest.
Chakrit Pitanupong, director of the Economic Tourism and Sports Division, sought to reassure visitors, saying Thailand is now entering the high season with Christmas and New Year countdown celebrations approaching.
He said international arrivals had continued, surpassing 30 million, and that the border clashes had had only a minor impact on tourism.
Thailand’s attractions nationwide remain open and ready to welcome travellers from around the world, he said, adding that he hoped the situation would ease soon.