US Representative Says Resolution to Show Support for Japan Needed

Ami Bera, a Democrat in the US House of Representatives, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press on Sunday (December 14).

"I think Beijing overreacted," Bera, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said of China's apparent retaliatory measures in response to Takaichi's remarks, such as advising its people to refrain from visiting Japan. "Those are not how we resolve these issues."

"We as the United States should stand up and say that's not acceptable and we have your (Japan's) back," he went on to say, adding that the Democrats will continue to seek to work with the Republicans to put out a joint statement or a joint resolution expressing the United States' support for Japan, which is "one of our closest friends in the world."