Anwar calls on Thailand and Cambodia to agree 10pm ceasefire, proposes ASEAN observers with US satellite support

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as ASEAN Chair, has called on Thailand and Cambodia to halt fighting by 10pm tonight (December 13, 2025), and proposed sending an ASEAN observer team backed by US satellite monitoring to verify compliance.

Speaking at 4pm, Anwar said that after talking by phone with US President Donald Trump, he separately called Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to convey Malaysia’s deep concern over the border war.

He urged both sides to show “maximum restraint”, end hostilities and refrain from any further military action that could escalate the dispute, calling for a ceasefire to take effect from 10pm.

To help reduce tensions, Anwar proposed deploying an ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) led by Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Forces to monitor the situation in the field. He said the mission would also use US-provided satellite imagery to help check whether both sides are honouring the ceasefire.

Data from field observations and satellite tracking would be compiled and presented to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on December 16, giving member states evidence-based and neutral information about developments on the ground.

Anwar stressed that Malaysia remains committed to working with ASEAN partners and the wider international community, and reiterated that dialogue, diplomacy and restraint are the best ways to safeguard peace and stability in the region.