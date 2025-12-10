Anwar urges peaceful solution to Thai–Cambodian border conflict

Malaysia’s prime minister Anwar Ibrahim said he had spoken with the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia to help de-escalate their border tensions, stressing continued diplomacy, respect for international law and regional cooperation to prevent the crisis from worsening.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim posted on Wednesday (December 10) on his Facebook page:

I engaged with the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand to discuss the ongoing tensions along their shared border yesterday.

I appreciate the openness and willingness of both leaders to continue negotiations aimed at easing tensions and preventing any misunderstandings that could further escalate the situation.

While a definitive resolution has yet to be reached, sustained diplomatic engagement has ensured that no more serious incidents occurred during these critical hours.

Malaysia will continue to support peaceful dialogue, solutions grounded in international law, and strengthened regional cooperation to safeguard the stability and security of our shared region.

