Jatuporn calls protest on Nov. 22 at Malaysia and US embassies

On November 16, 2025, political activist Jatuporn Prompan, a key figure of the People's Integration Group, announced during his Facebook Live programme “Thailand Must Come First – Sovereignty!” that the group, together with student and civil society networks, will hold a protest on November 22 in front of both the Malaysian and US embassies.
The demonstration aims to oppose what he described as interference by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Thailand’s sovereignty over the escalating border conflict with Cambodia, following allegations that Cambodian forces planted new landmines inside Thai territory — an incident that severely injured a Thai soldier.
Jatuporn accused Trump of using Anwar as a channel to involve Washington in bilateral Thai–Cambodian negotiations, despite Cambodia violating the landmine-clearance agreement. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has already lodged a protest and temporarily suspended the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord pending de-escalation.
However, he criticised the Thai opposition for interpreting Anutin’s stance as “defiance” against Trump, warning it would affect Thailand’s tariff negotiations with the US.
“The Thai prime minister has shown no sign of defying Trump. If Trump wants to mediate, he must be fair. Cambodia violated the agreement by laying new landmines, injuring a Thai soldier. Yet the opposition claims Anutin is being confrontational.”
Jatuporn said the opposition — both the Pheu Thai Party and the People’s Party — are “fearful” of Washington and too worried about US tariff measures, insisting the border issue has nothing to do with trade talks.
“When Cambodia violated Thailand’s sovereignty, how could Trump sit back? If you're a superpower, you should warn Cambodia. You have no authority to pressure Thailand.”
He argued that if Trump interferes in Thailand’s sovereignty, Thai citizens have the right to show national strength and “balance American power” through peaceful protest.
“On November 22, Thais will show Trump and Anwar that we are an independent nation. We will not surrender out of fear. Cambodia planted landmines that cost a Thai soldier his leg — what else is there to negotiate?”
He accused the opposition of being willing to “bow their heads and serve Trump”, questioning whether such a stance would protect Thailand’s dignity.
Jatuporn stressed that Thailand must resist coercion by any major power, and warned that showing fear would only invite more pressure.
“Do not be afraid. The more cowardly Thailand appears, the more we get oppressed. Trump and Anwar can’t even act as fair mediators. Territorial integrity is non-negotiable, and the scammer issue must be tackled too. Thailand must not be anyone’s punching bag.”
He rejected the opposition’s argument that Thailand should avoid confrontation to protect economic interests linked to American tariffs, calling it “weak and irrational for a sovereign state”.
Jatuporn added that Thailand has not lost its trade position with the US, and described Trump as inconsistent and unpredictable. Therefore, he said, Thailand must remain firm and speak truthfully as an independent nation.
“We must stand upright with the dignity of a sovereign country, not follow the confused logic of some opposition factions.”