Jatuporn calls protest on Nov. 22 at Malaysia and US embassies

On November 16, 2025, political activist Jatuporn Prompan, a key figure of the People's Integration Group, announced during his Facebook Live programme “Thailand Must Come First – Sovereignty!” that the group, together with student and civil society networks, will hold a protest on November 22 in front of both the Malaysian and US embassies.

The demonstration aims to oppose what he described as interference by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Thailand’s sovereignty over the escalating border conflict with Cambodia, following allegations that Cambodian forces planted new landmines inside Thai territory — an incident that severely injured a Thai soldier.

Jatuporn accused Trump of using Anwar as a channel to involve Washington in bilateral Thai–Cambodian negotiations, despite Cambodia violating the landmine-clearance agreement. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has already lodged a protest and temporarily suspended the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord pending de-escalation.