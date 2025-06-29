Jatuporn ignites anti-government rally, signals long-haul protest

Jatuporn Prompan, a political activist and key figure in The People's Integration Group, took to the stage at Victory Monument at around 9pm on Saturday (June 28 2025), during a rally organised by the “Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty” group.
The protest was held to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
In his fiery speech, Jatuporn issued a clear warning: if the Constitutional Court orders Paetongtarn to suspend her duties and she refuses to comply, the protest movement will escalate.
He urged supporters to prepare for a sustained overnight occupation, saying, “Get your trainers and quick-drying clothes ready—we’ll stay until this government that sells out the nation is gone.”
Jatuporn declared that if the government presses ahead with the Entertainment Complex Bill or legislation allowing 99-year land leases to foreigners, protesters will mount full-scale demonstrations in front of Parliament.
“Thai people can hardly afford land, yet the government plans to give it away for 99 years,” he said, describing it as an act of national betrayal.
He also criticised a proposed mega-project in the South involving ports, railways, and pipelines on 300,000 rai (48,000 hectares) of land, claiming it amounts to creating a “country within a country.”
As a southerner himself, Jatuporn called on the southern people to rise up, insisting he would never accept such plans.
“We didn’t even need to light the spark tonight—it caught fire on its own,” Jatuporn said. “But we promised we’d only come for one day to send a signal. If this government doesn’t back down, we’ll return with an overnight protest and stay until they leave.”
Touching on national sovereignty, Jatuporn declared, “Under the reign of King Rama X, we will not give up a single inch of land.”
He spoke emotionally about historical territorial losses and said Thailand must act now against those he accuses of betraying the country, or else “we won’t have a nation left to live in.”
He also referenced a controversial leaked clip allegedly involving Thailand’s leadership and Cambodia, claiming it “cut deep into the hearts of Thai people.” Jatuporn accused the Prime Minister of executing the Second Army Region commander as a “gift” to Hun Sen.
“I’ve met Hun Sen before Paetongtarn did. I’ve never had conflicts of interest—unlike Thaksin, who remains silent to this day,” he said.
Jatuporn further alleged that a prominent Thai figure, well-known by name, was the source of content in a clip Cambodia claims insults the monarchy. He advised that person to flee the country before the clip is fully leaked. “Once that clip is out, you won’t be able to stay in this land—Thais won’t accept it.”
The rally concluded at 9.35pm with a rendition of patriotic songs, including Baan Koet Mueang Non (My Homeland) and the royal anthem, after which demonstrators peacefully dispersed.