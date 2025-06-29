Jatuporn ignites anti-government rally, signals long-haul protest

Jatuporn Prompan, a political activist and key figure in The People's Integration Group, took to the stage at Victory Monument at around 9pm on Saturday (June 28 2025), during a rally organised by the “Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty” group.

The protest was held to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

In his fiery speech, Jatuporn issued a clear warning: if the Constitutional Court orders Paetongtarn to suspend her duties and she refuses to comply, the protest movement will escalate.

He urged supporters to prepare for a sustained overnight occupation, saying, “Get your trainers and quick-drying clothes ready—we’ll stay until this government that sells out the nation is gone.”

Jatuporn declared that if the government presses ahead with the Entertainment Complex Bill or legislation allowing 99-year land leases to foreigners, protesters will mount full-scale demonstrations in front of Parliament.