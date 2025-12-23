CNN to broadcast New Year’s Eve live from Bangkok’s ICONSIAM

CNN is set to broadcast New Year’s Eve 2025 live from Bangkok, naming ICONSIAM, its riverside landmark on the Thonburi bank of the Chao Phraya River, as the location of CNN’s Asia-Pacific Live Studio.
The network will feature presenters and correspondents Kristie Lu Stout and Will Ripley, sending images and sound from Thailand to global audiences across CNN’s TV and digital platforms.
Organisers said the decision to spotlight Bangkok underlines Thailand’s growing capacity to host and produce major international live events, and marks the first time CNN has established a full live studio operation in the country for New Year coverage.
The live broadcast will coincide with “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026”, which ICONSIAM is staging with public and private sector partners under the theme “A Global Phenomenal Celebration at the Icon Unrivalled”.
The five-day programme is scheduled for December 27–31, at River Park, ICONSIAM, blending Thai riverfront identity with contemporary entertainment and what organisers describe as an eco-friendly fireworks showcase.
Organisers said Bangkok has been selected as one of CNN’s key global cities for New Year’s Eve 2025 coverage, alongside New York, Abu Dhabi, London, Tokyo and Sydney, highlighting the Thai capital’s role as a regional economic and cultural hub and a “global countdown destination”.
Event highlights include a 4D sky show titled “In Eternity Reverence” in tribute to Her Majesty the Queen Mother, combining fireworks, drones and pyrotechnics over the Chao Phraya River.
The programme is also set to feature Crostars, described by organisers as a China-based global drone-show leader, and Japanese fireworks director Okuchi Yoshimasa.
A “Global Performance” segment will include Mark Tuan, who is scheduled to appear alongside Thai artists on New Year’s Eve, while River Park will be transformed into what organisers call the largest riverfront dance arena, featuring more than 200 DJs and Thai performers.
CNN’s Live Studio coverage is scheduled from 7pm to 1am (Thailand time).
Thai broadcasters, including Thairath TV, one31, GMM25, TNN16 and NBT, are also expected to air live coverage from 11pm to 12.15am, alongside streams on multiple media Facebook pages.
ICONSIAM’s own Facebook and YouTube channels are set to begin coverage from 4.15pm.
For more information, organisers said people can call 1338.