CNN to broadcast New Year’s Eve live from Bangkok’s ICONSIAM

CNN is set to broadcast New Year’s Eve 2025 live from Bangkok, naming ICONSIAM, its riverside landmark on the Thonburi bank of the Chao Phraya River, as the location of CNN’s Asia-Pacific Live Studio.

The network will feature presenters and correspondents Kristie Lu Stout and Will Ripley, sending images and sound from Thailand to global audiences across CNN’s TV and digital platforms.

Organisers said the decision to spotlight Bangkok underlines Thailand’s growing capacity to host and produce major international live events, and marks the first time CNN has established a full live studio operation in the country for New Year coverage.

The live broadcast will coincide with “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026”, which ICONSIAM is staging with public and private sector partners under the theme “A Global Phenomenal Celebration at the Icon Unrivalled”.